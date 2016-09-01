Councilman Didier disappointed in those not standing for national anthem

Speaking during the comment portion of Tuesday's Fort Wayne City Council meeting, Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, expressed his disappointment at the decisions of some professional athletes to not stand for the national anthem.

"I'm extremely disappointed with the football players, and I'm not mentioning any names, but the national aAnthem is sacred. If you have an issue with the United States of America, or anything else that's going on in our country, sitting down during the national anthem to me is a sacrilege. My father fought in WWII. He fought in Iwo Jima, he fought in Guam and he gave his life, in essence, even though he's still living, for us to have the opportunity to do what we want to do," Didier said. "Not standing for our national anthem, to me personally, is not the way to go about trying to get what you want to get accomplished. I understand you believe it's a freedom of expression, but to me I think it's wrong and it needs to be said that it's wrong. You need to stand for our country. I am totally disappointed with the players that are doing this. If you have an issue, deal with it in a different way, don't sacrilege our national anthem and not stand."

