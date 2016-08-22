September 07, 2016 7:45 PM
Councilman Paddock to give lecture on Birch Bayh
Dave Gong | The Journal Gazette
More Political Notebook
- Councilman Paddock to give lecture on Birch Bayh September 07, 2016 7:45 PM
- Daniels, Libertarian candidate to talk at Purdue September 06, 2016 1:08 PM
- Politicians miss city's special Coney fix September 04, 2016 1:01 AM
- Daniels a repeat witness for Coats-led committee September 01, 2016 1:00 PM
- Daniels a repeat witness for Coats-led committee September 01, 2016 1:00 PM
- Holcomb running political ads August 31, 2016 8:58 AM
- Wanted: Artist to paint official portrait of Gov. Mike Pence August 30, 2016 9:31 AM
- 1st governor debate to be educational August 28, 2016 1:01 AM
- Speaker Ryan to raise money for Young August 23, 2016 3:06 PM
- Attorney general candidate Hill to appear in Bluffton August 23, 2016 11:41 AM
- First gubernatorial debate set August 23, 2016 11:33 AM
- Snyder campaign plans coffee stops August 22, 2016 4:56 PM
Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, will deliver a lecture on former U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh and the U.S. Constitution at the University of St. Francis annual Constitution Day event.
The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the university's North Campus Auditorium. Paddock will discuss Bayh's devotion to the Constitution and the former senator's role in authoring four constitutional amendments, two of which became law. Paddock also plans to look at Bayh's opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominees Celment F. Haynsworth and G. Harold Carswell in 1969 and 1970, respectively.
Bayh was one of the subjects of Paddock's book Indiana Political Heroes, which was published by the Indiana Historical Society in 2008. Paddock volunteered in several of Bayh's campaigns and traveled to Iowa in January 1976 to help Bayh's unsuccessful presidential bid.
dgong@jg.net