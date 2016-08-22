Councilman Paddock to give lecture on Birch Bayh

Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, will deliver a lecture on former U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh and the U.S. Constitution at the University of St. Francis annual Constitution Day event.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the university's North Campus Auditorium. Paddock will discuss Bayh's devotion to the Constitution and the former senator's role in authoring four constitutional amendments, two of which became law. Paddock also plans to look at Bayh's opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominees Celment F. Haynsworth and G. Harold Carswell in 1969 and 1970, respectively.

Bayh was one of the subjects of Paddock's book Indiana Political Heroes, which was published by the Indiana Historical Society in 2008. Paddock volunteered in several of Bayh's campaigns and traveled to Iowa in January 1976 to help Bayh's unsuccessful presidential bid.

