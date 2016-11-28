December 15, 2016 6:41 PM
County officials inaugurated Dec. 30
Dave Gong | The Journal Gazette
Newly-elected Allen County officials will be inaugurated Friday Dec. 30.
The ceremony, which is open to the public, will begin at noon in the rotunda of the Allen County Courthouse. Indiana Appeals Judge Paul D. Mathias will deliver remarks and administer the oaths of office.
The officials being sworn in are:
- Nelson Peters, Allen County Commissioner
- Robert Armstrong, Justin Busch and Eric Tippmann, Allen County Council
- Craig Nelson, Coroner
- Jeff Sorg, Surveyor
- William Royce, Treasurer
Allen Superior Judges Nancy Boyer and Charles Pratt will also be sworn in on Dec. 30. Judges Dan Very and Wendy Davis will take their oaths at an earlier date due to scheduling conflicts.
