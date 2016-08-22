Daniels, Libertarian candidate to talk at Purdue

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels will have a public conversation with Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson on Sept. 13 on the university's campus in West Lafayette.

Johnson is a former two-term Republican govenor of New Mexico, and Daniels is a former two-term Republican governor of Indiana. Johnson's campaign said in a news release that each "is a strong advocate for small government and personal freedom."

Daniels has said he will not endorse a presidential candidate as part of his vow to avoid partisan political activity while he is president of Purdue.

"Conversations with Gary Johnson" will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Loeb Hall. What the Johnson campaign described in a news release as an "arm chair forum" is co-sponsored by the Purdue chapter of Young Americans for Liberty.

Event reservations may be made at www.eventbrite.com/e/a-conversation-with-gary-johnson-at-purdue-tickets-27266302244.

Results of a Washington Post-SurveyMonkey poll released Monday show that Johnson "is poised to garner significant support" in the Nov. 8 election, the Post reported. He is favored by at least 15 percent of registered voters in 15 states, the newspaper said.

The poll found Johnson is preferred by 13 percent of Indiana voters, compared with 46 percent of Hoosier voters who favor Republican Donald Trump, 30 percent who favor Democrat Hillary Clinton, 5 percent who favor Green Party nominee Jill Stein and 6 percent who have no opinion.

bfrancisco@jg.net