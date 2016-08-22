September 06, 2016 1:08 PM
Daniels, Libertarian candidate to talk at Purdue
BRIAN FRANCISCO | Washington editor
More Political Notebook
- Daniels, Libertarian candidate to talk at Purdue September 06, 2016 1:08 PM
- Politicians miss city's special Coney fix September 04, 2016 1:01 AM
- Daniels a repeat witness for Coats-led committee September 01, 2016 1:00 PM
- Daniels a repeat witness for Coats-led committee September 01, 2016 1:00 PM
- Holcomb running political ads August 31, 2016 8:58 AM
- Wanted: Artist to paint official portrait of Gov. Mike Pence August 30, 2016 9:31 AM
- 1st governor debate to be educational August 28, 2016 1:01 AM
- Speaker Ryan to raise money for Young August 23, 2016 3:06 PM
- Attorney general candidate Hill to appear in Bluffton August 23, 2016 11:41 AM
- First gubernatorial debate set August 23, 2016 11:33 AM
- Snyder campaign plans coffee stops August 22, 2016 4:56 PM
- Pence to head Trump fundraiser in Indianapolis August 22, 2016 10:59 AM
Purdue University President Mitch Daniels will have a public conversation with Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson on Sept. 13 on the university's campus in West Lafayette.
Johnson is a former two-term Republican govenor of New Mexico, and Daniels is a former two-term Republican governor of Indiana. Johnson's campaign said in a news release that each "is a strong advocate for small government and personal freedom."
Daniels has said he will not endorse a presidential candidate as part of his vow to avoid partisan political activity while he is president of Purdue.
"Conversations with Gary Johnson" will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Loeb Hall. What the Johnson campaign described in a news release as an "arm chair forum" is co-sponsored by the Purdue chapter of Young Americans for Liberty.
Event reservations may be made at www.eventbrite.com/e/a-conversation-with-gary-johnson-at-purdue-tickets-27266302244.
Results of a Washington Post-SurveyMonkey poll released Monday show that Johnson "is poised to garner significant support" in the Nov. 8 election, the Post reported. He is favored by at least 15 percent of registered voters in 15 states, the newspaper said.
The poll found Johnson is preferred by 13 percent of Indiana voters, compared with 46 percent of Hoosier voters who favor Republican Donald Trump, 30 percent who favor Democrat Hillary Clinton, 5 percent who favor Green Party nominee Jill Stein and 6 percent who have no opinion.
bfrancisco@jg.net