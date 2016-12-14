More Political Notebook
- Donnelly backs sanctions against Russia December 29, 2016 4:58 PM
- Zody seeks 2nd term as Democratic chairman December 28, 2016 2:36 PM
- Donnelly's legislation in National Defense Authorization Act December 27, 2016 5:16 PM
- State's oldest employee receives Sagamore December 25, 2016 1:01 AM
- Mayors' and Commissioners' Caucus lists legislative priorities December 21, 2016 5:59 PM
- Columnist says Bayh among worst candidates of '16 December 20, 2016 12:05 PM
- Libertarians plan New Year's brunch December 19, 2016 12:49 PM
- Planned Parenthood fundraiser gets response December 18, 2016 1:01 AM
- Banks picks 6 for D.C. staff December 16, 2016 3:01 PM
- County officials inaugurated Dec. 30 December 15, 2016 6:41 PM
- American Family Association sets up donations in honor of Pence December 15, 2016 2:03 PM
- Coats wraps up waste watch December 14, 2016 12:31 PM
“The sanctions being imposed against Russia are a welcome first step in responding to Russia’s unacceptable interference in our elections. I still believe we should establish a bipartisan Senate select committee to investigate Russia’s actions and determine how to prevent similar attempts in the future," Donnelly said in a statement.
Donnelly, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he will work with other members of the committee "to get the American people the answers they deserve."
Obama ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the United States within 72 hours. He also imposed sanctions against Russian intelligence agencies, companies and individuals.
Russia has denied U.S. intelligence community allegations that it launched cyberattacks against the Democratic National Committee and the email account of the campaign chairman for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.