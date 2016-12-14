Donnelly backs sanctions against Russia

Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., said Thursday he supports sanctions that President Barack Obama imposed against Russia for allegedly tampering in this year's U.S. elections.“The sanctions being imposed against Russia are a welcome first step in responding to Russia’s unacceptable interference in our elections. I still believe we should establish a bipartisan Senate select committee to investigate Russia’s actions and determine how to prevent similar attempts in the future," Donnelly said in a statement.Donnelly, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he will work with other members of the committee "to get the American people the answers they deserve."Obama ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the United States within 72 hours. He also imposed sanctions against Russian intelligence agencies, companies and individuals.Russia has denied U.S. intelligence community allegations that it launched cyberattacks against the Democratic National Committee and the email account of the campaign chairman for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.