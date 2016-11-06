Donnelly opposes privatizing Medicare

Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., said Monday he will fight any efforts in Congress to privatize Medicare.

"I have opposed efforts to privatize Medicare in the past, and I will oppose any effort to privatize Medicare or turn it into a voucher program in the future," Donnelly said during a nearly 2-minute video statement released by his office.

Republican congressional leaders have been talking about restructuring so-called entitlements --– Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security –-- as a fiscal counterweight to President-elect Donald Trump's expressed desire to pump more federal money into infrastructure improvements and the military.

One GOP proposal would switch Medicare from a single-payer public health insurance program for retirees to a system in which beneficiaries would receive vouchers to buy insurance from private providers.

"If my colleagues have pragmatic ideas that strengthen Medicare, reduce the costs of care, crack down on waste, fraud and abuse, count me in," Donnelly said in his video statement, "but if they want to phase out Medicare, or privatize the system, count me out.”"

Donnelly, a member of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, said he is committed to supporting the "guarantee" of Medicare access for seniors and the "promise" that it will be available when younger workers reach retirement age.

