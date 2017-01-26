Donnelly won't support Trump's EPA pick

Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., announced Monday he will oppose confirming Scott Pruitt as President Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Donnelly said in a statement that he "cannot support an EPA nominee who has sued the EPA to stop the sale of E15 and praised the erosion of a policy designed to strengthen our energy security and promote Hoosier-grown biofuels."

As Oklahoma's attorney general, Pruitt in 2011 supported a lawsuit challenging the EPA's approval of E15, a gasoline blend containing plant-based ethanol that Pruitt claimed would increase food costs and damage the fuel systems of motor vehicles.

Donnelly noted that Pruitt in 2013 described as "good news" the EPA's decision to reduce the targeted amount of ethanol that must be used in the nation's gasoline supply.

Indiana is home to 13 corn-based ethanol production plants.

Donnelly has voted against confirming four Trump Cabinet members: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Donnelly has voted in favor of confirming five Trump appointees: Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis.

The Republican-majority Senate has confirmed each of those nine nominees.

Also Monday, Donnelly's office announced he is schedule to meet Tuesday morning with federal Judge Neil Gorsuch, Trump's choice to fill a Supreme Court vacancy.