Ex-resident is U.S. Senate candidate in Florida

A former Fort Wayne resident has become the Libertarian Party candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Florida.

Paul Stanton, 31, is running against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic nominee Patrick Murphy after winning the Libertarian nomination on Aug. 30.

Stanton sued the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority in 2011 after he was forbidden from handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution and other materials to people passing through Fort Wayne International Airport. Stanton charged that his free-speech rights were violated by the airport's policy.

The airport authority later revised its rules to expand areas where people can engage in "expressive activity." A federal judge ruled in the authority's favor, saying the airport is a commercial enterprise and a "nonpublic forum" that can restrict the distribution of literature.

Stanton is a computer programmer for Frontier Communications and an Army veteran of the Iraq war who lives in Deland, Florida, according to a Sunday story in the Daytona Beach News-Journal. He is a graduate of Fort Wayne's Northrop High School, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Stanton won 73.5 percent of the vote in Florida's Libertarian Party primary election to defeat Augustus Sol Invictis for the party's Senate nomination. Invictis is an attorney who in 2015 admitted he had killed a goat and drunk its blood, telling the Orlando Sentinel he "sacrificed an animal to the god of the wilderness" after walking from Florida to California's Mojave Desert.

