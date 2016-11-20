Fort Wayne woman receives Sagamore of the Wabash

Fort Wayne woman Brenda Gerber Vincent received a Sagamore of the Wabash award from Gov. Mike Pence at the Bicentennial Gala last weekend.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to have received the Sagamore of the Wabash on the anniversary of Indiana’s 200th birthday from Vice President-elect, Governor Mike Pence," she said.

The Sagamore of the Wabash is one of the highest honors bestowed by the state of Indiana. The term “Sagamore” was used by early Native Americans in northeastern United States to describe someone among the tribe to whom the chief would look for wisdom, guidance and advice. Similarly, the Sagamore of the Wabash is one of Indiana’s highest honors and is given to those Hoosiers who have rendered distinguished service to the state and contributed greatly to our Hoosier heritage.

Vincent is currently the Vice President of Development for Lifeline Youth & Family Services and Crosswinds Inc., headquartered in Fort Wayne. Both are non-profit organizations serving troubled youth & families in and outside of the court system. Before moving back to Fort Wayne, she lived in Indianapolis where she served both the Pence and the First Lady of Indiana.

She served as the Deputy Finance Director for the “Mike Pence for Indiana” campaign and as the First Lady’s Chief of Staff from 2012-2013. Vincent also was selected to serve on both the 2012 and 2016 Statewide GOP Platform Committee and has twice been elected as a Delegate to the GOP State Convention.

She currently serves as a governor appointment to the Indiana Bicentennial Commission, and is on numerous other boards.

Vincent is a fourth generation Fort Wayne native. A news release said besides her husband and children, she considers her single greatest achievement co-founding the Carriage House—a psychosocial rehabilitation facility established to restore seriously mentally ill persons to maximum social and employment functioning.

Over the last 70 years, recipients include astronauts, presidents, ambassadors, artists, musicians, politicians and ordinary citizens who have contributed to Indiana heritage. Vincent joins John Gregg, Ryan White, David Letterman, Jeff Gordon, Bob Chase, and many others as recipients of the award.