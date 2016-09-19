October 04, 2016 12:00 PM
GOP, Democrats publicity machines approach debate differently
NIKI KELLY | The Journal Gazette
More Political Notebook
- GOP, Democrats publicity machines approach debate differently October 04, 2016 12:00 PM
- Anti-abortion PAC makes endorsements October 02, 2016 1:02 AM
- Allen Right to Life PAC endorses candidates September 27, 2016 9:21 AM
- 3 debates set for governor, 1 for senator September 25, 2016 1:01 AM
- Paulding Chamber to host candidates' breakfast September 23, 2016 1:14 PM
- Debate set for Senate candidates September 22, 2016 10:18 AM
- Area lawmakers in 'test run' of constitutional convention September 21, 2016 1:56 PM
- 3 debates set for Indiana gubernatorial candidates September 21, 2016 1:50 PM
- Conservative PAC backs Banks September 21, 2016 11:47 AM
- Indiana Senate race a toss-up, analysts say September 20, 2016 1:58 PM
- Libertarian to speak to progressive group September 19, 2016 5:38 PM
- State Senate GOP to offer paid internships September 19, 2016 11:32 AM
The Indiana Republican Party and the Indiana Democratic Party couldn't have been any more different in how they approached Monday night's governor's debate.
Democrats sent seven news releases during the debate between 7:10 p.m. and 7:59 p.m. They addressed a number of issues in the email missives -- from wage growth to religious freedom fallout to Democratic candidate John Gregg's support for a universal pre-kindergarten program. The party also followed up Tuesday morning.
And Drew Anderson -- the Dem Party spokesman -- tweeted nonstop Monday night. Sometimes he pointed out good moments for Gregg, but more often challenged Republican gubernatorial nominee Eric Holcomb.
"So far @HolcombForIN wants to put Pence's sluggish econ on steroids and barely answers the rest of the Qs. #INGov," he said.
Or this one -- This. @GreggForGov has commanding #INGov performance. #HireJohnGregg."
Contrast that with the Indiana Republican Party, which sent no news releases -- either during the event or after -- touting Holcomb's performance or event acknowledging the debate.
The Indiana GOPTwitter account retweeted Holcomb's twitter feed throughout the debate, but did no fact-checking or cheerleading on its own. Apparently Indiana Republican Party Chairman Jeff Cardwell was busy attending an Indiana University College Republicans' event in Bloomington.
The state party also retweeted a few other debate tweets, but had no fresh content of its own.
nkelly@jg.net