GOP, Democrats publicity machines approach debate differently

The Indiana Republican Party and the Indiana Democratic Party couldn't have been any more different in how they approached Monday night's governor's debate.

Democrats sent seven news releases during the debate between 7:10 p.m. and 7:59 p.m. They addressed a number of issues in the email missives -- from wage growth to religious freedom fallout to Democratic candidate John Gregg's support for a universal pre-kindergarten program. The party also followed up Tuesday morning.

And Drew Anderson -- the Dem Party spokesman -- tweeted nonstop Monday night. Sometimes he pointed out good moments for Gregg, but more often challenged Republican gubernatorial nominee Eric Holcomb.

"So far @HolcombForIN wants to put Pence's sluggish econ on steroids and barely answers the rest of the Qs. #INGov," he said.

Or this one -- This. @GreggForGov has commanding #INGov performance. #HireJohnGregg."

Contrast that with the Indiana Republican Party, which sent no news releases -- either during the event or after -- touting Holcomb's performance or event acknowledging the debate.

The Indiana GOPTwitter account retweeted Holcomb's twitter feed throughout the debate, but did no fact-checking or cheerleading on its own. Apparently Indiana Republican Party Chairman Jeff Cardwell was busy attending an Indiana University College Republicans' event in Bloomington.

The state party also retweeted a few other debate tweets, but had no fresh content of its own.

