Gov.-elect inaugural events set

The inaugural events for Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb and Lt. Gov.-elect Suzanne Crouch have been set.

The duo will be sworn in Jan. 9 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds at 11 a.m.

But there will be more inaugural opportunities in the days before.

Saturday Jan. 7 starts with the first half of "Shoot and Shoot" - a firearms event with incoming First Lady Janet Holcomb, who is a certified instructor. It will be at Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh.

Then there are several receptions preceding the inaugural ball at 7:30 p.m. that night at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis.

On Sunday Jan. 8 Eric Holcomb will finish the second half of "Shoot and Shoot" by playing hoops at Hinkle Fieldhouse at 1 p.m.