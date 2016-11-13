Holcomb rubs elbows with rich and famous

Lt. Gov. and Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb rubbed elbows with the rich and famous Monday - even pulling a role reversal and interviewing Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

Holcomb attended Dan Goodwin's annual invitation-only holiday party in Illinois that brought about 500 people out. He is the founder and chairman of Inland Real Estate Group, and brings in well-known speakers every year.

Last year it was Bill O'Reilly and in 2014 it was President George W. Bush.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, proceeds from a photo opportunity with Kelly - $500 per picture - will benefit an affordable housing project.

Holcomb posted a picture of him and wife Janet with Kelly but we doubt he paid the money.

That's because Holcomb interviewed Kelly on stage during the event, which also highlighted the journalist's new book and her feud with President-elect Donald Trump.