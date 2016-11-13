More Political Notebook
- Holcomb rubs elbows with rich and famous November 30, 2016 9:13 AM
- Pence's former chief of staff headed to Washington November 28, 2016 4:58 PM
- Representative on road for late governors November 27, 2016 1:01 AM
- Donnelly opposes privatizing Medicare November 21, 2016 3:35 PM
- Pence aide paid by Holcomb campaign, too November 20, 2016 1:01 AM
- Dan Leonard named Government Leader of the Year November 16, 2016 8:36 AM
- House GOP selects Messer again for leadership post November 15, 2016 4:40 PM
- Lotter serves both Trump and Holcomb campaigns November 15, 2016 12:04 PM
- Judy to speak to Allen Tea Party November 15, 2016 11:40 AM
- Assessor elected state board officer November 14, 2016 6:03 PM
- Glick, Brown get new assignments November 14, 2016 1:02 PM
- Young, not yet in DC, asked about post-Senate life November 13, 2016 1:01 AM
Lt. Gov. and Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb rubbed elbows with the rich and famous Monday - even pulling a role reversal and interviewing Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.
Holcomb attended Dan Goodwin's annual invitation-only holiday party in Illinois that brought about 500 people out. He is the founder and chairman of Inland Real Estate Group, and brings in well-known speakers every year.
Last year it was Bill O'Reilly and in 2014 it was President George W. Bush.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, proceeds from a photo opportunity with Kelly - $500 per picture - will benefit an affordable housing project.
Holcomb posted a picture of him and wife Janet with Kelly but we doubt he paid the money.
That's because Holcomb interviewed Kelly on stage during the event, which also highlighted the journalist's new book and her feud with President-elect Donald Trump.