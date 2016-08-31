Holcomb running political ads

Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb is now up on the air with television ads supporting his run for governor.

The move came just a month after he was chosen as the GOP nominee in a special caucus following Gov. Mike Pence's departure from the race.

In the ad - "Called to Serve" - Holcomb talks directly to camera about his joining the U.S. Navy after college. It is interspersed with Desert Storm footage and other patriotic images.

"Serving in the Navy certainly changed my life," he says in the ad. "It not only made me a much more disciplined individual but it also, it really taught me that everyone is as important as the other person.

"Boot Camp is the great equalizer. It really teaches you that you count on everyone to your left and to your right. And I see Indiana that way. And I can see how much we can accomplish together."

The biographical piece is meant to introduce Holcomb to Hoosiers in this shortened race and doesn't talk about any issues or policy positions.

If you want a different look at Holcomb go to his YouTube page and look for his "On the Road with Eric" snippets. There are lots of hello's, and interviews and speeches and bro-hugs.

He makes stops at an Indianapolis barber shop and sandwich shop, where he greets friends.

But it lacks the unscripted moments ala Mitch Daniels in 2004 when he ran RV-1 - long-form ads of a sort following his travels.

On that Daniels could be seen swatting flies in the RV; telling kids to squeeze harder when they shake hands and meeting voters who had no idea who he was.

One infamous moment was watching Daniels react to a delicate situation. When telling one man on a porch in rural Indiana that he used to work for President Bush, the man replies that "Bush lied, troops died and the rich got richer."

He turned out to be a local Democratic precinct committeeman.