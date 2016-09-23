Indiana Chamber supports McCormick for schools superintendent

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced its support of Jennifer McCormick in the race for state superintendent of public instruction over incumbent Glenda Ritz.

The organization has very rarely stepped into statewide races and this marks the first time ever to endorse a challenger in one. McCormick, a Republican, is the current Yorktown Community Schools superintendent.

Ritz, a Democrat, has served for four years.

“Our volunteer leadership voted to take this unusual step because we can’t have four more years of divisiveness and dysfunction from the Department of Education. It’s time to hit the reset button,” said Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar.

“We need a state superintendent who understands the importance of having a productive working relationship with the stakeholders engaged in the state’s education policy. Glenda Ritz has proven she’s incapable of doing that and has overpoliticized the system.”

In contrast, the Indiana Chamber notes McCormick’s “positive relationships with both educators and the business community. She will be the constructive, get-things-done type of a superintendent that we need in today’s climate.”

The Indiana Chamber has long been involved in education policy because businesses need good, qualified talent to thrive.

“Maintaining the education policies that have improved student outcomes in recent years is at risk,” he states. “Whether that’s our assessments, school and teacher accountability or parental choice of which school is best for their children. Ritz is in favor of none of that.”

One of the Indiana Chamber’s top objectives for the 2017 legislative session will be expansion of state-supported pre-K to more students from low-income families.

“Jennifer McCormick realizes that the at-risk group needs to be the focus and she will make effective use of the state’s scarce resources,” Brinegar said.

Ritz supports a universal prekindergarten voluntary option for all children.

