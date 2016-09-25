Indiana Democratic chief blasts state GOP leaders for sticking by Trump

The chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party chastised Hoosier Republican officeholders and candidates on Tuesday for their continued support for GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump."Politicians in the Indiana Republican Party have chosen to remain silent about Donald Trump's boasts about sexual assault on women and his other degrading things he's said about other human beings," John Zody said at a news conference in Indianapolis that was streamed online.Zody said state Republican officials, including those in Congress, "should be ashamed of themselves" for continuing to approve of Trump's candidacy despite his remarks about women. He said those officials are "putting party over country."In a 2005 recording obtained by the Washington Post, Trump said he will "just start kissing" women he considers beautiful and that he "can do anything" he wants to women, including "grab them by" their genitals.The New York Times has compiled the names of more than 160 prominent Republicans from around the country who have said they will not support Trump. Nobody on the list is from Indiana.U.S. Rep. Todd Young, the Republican candidate for an open U.S. Senate seat from Indiana, told the Washington Post that he gave “very serious consideration” to dropping his support for Trump after Trump's 2005 remarks surfaced last week. In a Post story published Tuesday, Young said he will stand by Trump because most Hoosiers are backing him in his race against Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton."I intend to support him, and I would, I would take that position as a United States senator. I would be supportive of him, but when he’s wrong, I would be an independent voice prepared to speak out quite forcefully against him,” Young told the Post. “I do believe that with the right people around him, and with the right support in Congress, he can be effective.”