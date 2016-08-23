Indiana Republicans awarded for conservative excellence

A slew of northeast Indiana Republicans were given the top award for conservative excellence by the American Conservative Union Foundation in its 2016 ratings of the Indiana General Assembly.

In its fifth year of rating the state, the group found that Republican legislators tended to vote more conservatively compared to last year, with the overall Republican average increasing by 7.5 points-- from 75 out of 100 in 2015, to 82.5 out of 100 in 2016.

Twenty-one senators and 39 House members scored between 90 percent and 100 percent.

Those include: Sen. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City; Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne; Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle; Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn; Sen. David Long, R-Fort Wayne, Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne; Rep. Casey Cox, R-Fort Wayne; Rep. Chris Judy, R-Fort Wayne; Rep. Dan Leonard, R-Huntington; Rep. Bob Morris, R-Fort Wayne; Rep. Dave Ober, R-Albion; Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn; Rep. David Wolkins, R-Warsaw; Rep. Dennis Zent, R-Angola.

In the Senate, the lowest Republican was Evansville Sen. Vaneta Becker with 36 percent and the highest Democrat was LaPorte Sen. Jim Arnold at 33 percent.

In the House, the lowest Republican was Rep. Randy Truitt, of West Lafayette, at 58 percent and the highest Democrat was Rep. Sheila Klinker, D-Lafayette, at 62 percent.

“In 2016, Indiana continued to be a leader in advancing conservative principles,” said ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp. “The legislature actually succeeded in eliminating a government agency by giving the duties of the Unemployment Compensation Board to the Department of Workforce Development. Legislation also passed both chambers to prohibit abortions based solely on sex, race or disability and education bills expanding school choice."

A detailed scorecard has been produced for all 50 state legislative bodies across the full spectrum of conservative issues, with scores for over 8,000 individual legislators.

New in this year’s ratings are references to how legislation impacts families.