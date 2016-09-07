Libertarian to speak to progressive group

Pepper Snyder, the Libertarian candidate for the northeast Indiana seat in the U.S. House, will present her campaign platform Monday, Sept. 26, at a meeting of Our Revolution of Northeast IN.

The organization, which formed last year to support the Democratic presidential candidacy of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, will meet at 6:30 p.m. in meeting room C of the downtown Allen County Public Library.

The topic of the meeting is "cultural competency." Janelle Bailey will be the topic presenter.

For information, call Mary Pat Leonard at 260-402-7271 or email in3bernie@gmail.com.

Our Revolution of Northeast IN says its focus is on electing progressive candidates to state and local offices.

