September 19, 2016 5:38 PM
Libertarian to speak to progressive group
BRIAN FRANCISCO | Washington editor
More Political Notebook
- Libertarian to speak to progressive group September 19, 2016 5:38 PM
- State Senate GOP to offer paid internships September 19, 2016 11:32 AM
- Didier 'disappointed' by anthem protest September 18, 2016 1:01 AM
- Young, Bayh to be in Fort Wayne on Friday September 14, 2016 1:57 PM
- Councilman Didier disappointed in those not standing for national anthem September 13, 2016 9:00 PM
- Councilman Arp offers thanks for prayers for daughter September 13, 2016 8:59 PM
- Ex-resident is U.S. Senate candidate in Florida September 13, 2016 5:57 PM
- Conservatives laud state legislators September 11, 2016 1:01 AM
- Lt. Gov. candidate attending 2 area events September 08, 2016 7:18 PM
- Campaigns cross Fort Wayne area September 08, 2016 12:14 PM
- Indiana Republicans awarded for conservative excellence September 08, 2016 9:55 AM
- Councilman Paddock to give lecture on Birch Bayh September 07, 2016 7:45 PM
Pepper Snyder, the Libertarian candidate for the northeast Indiana seat in the U.S. House, will present her campaign platform Monday, Sept. 26, at a meeting of Our Revolution of Northeast IN.
The organization, which formed last year to support the Democratic presidential candidacy of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, will meet at 6:30 p.m. in meeting room C of the downtown Allen County Public Library.
The topic of the meeting is "cultural competency." Janelle Bailey will be the topic presenter.
For information, call Mary Pat Leonard at 260-402-7271 or email in3bernie@gmail.com.
Our Revolution of Northeast IN says its focus is on electing progressive candidates to state and local offices.
bfrancisco@jg.net