Libertarians plan New Year's brunch

The Libertarian Party of Allen County will have "Free Brunch 'Cuz There Ain't No Free Lunch" on New Year's Day.

The brunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the home of LPAC Vice Chair Jeannette Jaquish, 1423 Lousidale Drive, Fort Wayne. Children are welcome.

For details, call 484-5946 or go to www.allencountyLP.blogspot.com.