September 08, 2016 7:18 PM
Lt. Gov. candidate attending 2 area events
Journal Gazette
More Political Notebook
- Lt. Gov. candidate attending 2 area events September 08, 2016 7:18 PM
- Campaigns cross Fort Wayne area September 08, 2016 12:14 PM
- Indiana Republicans awarded for conservative excellence September 08, 2016 9:55 AM
- Councilman Paddock to give lecture on Birch Bayh September 07, 2016 7:45 PM
- Daniels, Libertarian candidate to talk at Purdue September 06, 2016 1:08 PM
- Politicians miss city's special Coney fix September 04, 2016 1:01 AM
- Daniels a repeat witness for Coats-led committee September 01, 2016 1:00 PM
- Daniels a repeat witness for Coats-led committee September 01, 2016 1:00 PM
- Holcomb running political ads August 31, 2016 8:58 AM
- Wanted: Artist to paint official portrait of Gov. Mike Pence August 30, 2016 9:31 AM
- 1st governor debate to be educational August 28, 2016 1:01 AM
- Speaker Ryan to raise money for Young August 23, 2016 3:06 PM
On Friday, state Rep. Christina Hale of Indianapolis, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, will speak at the Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb and Whitley County Jefferson-Jackson Day Dinner at Celebration Hall, 1346 South Randolph Street, in Garrett. The event begins at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Hale will speak at the Allen County Democratic Party Breakfast at Democratic Party Headquarters, 7301 Decatur Road in Fort Wayne, starting at 8:30 a.m.