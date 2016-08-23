Lt. Gov. candidate attending 2 area events

On Friday, state Rep. Christina Hale of Indianapolis, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, will speak at the Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb and Whitley County Jefferson-Jackson Day Dinner at Celebration Hall, 1346 South Randolph Street, in Garrett. The event begins at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Hale will speak at the Allen County Democratic Party Breakfast at Democratic Party Headquarters, 7301 Decatur Road in Fort Wayne, starting at 8:30 a.m.