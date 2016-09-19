Lugar, Hamilton to speak at Taylor University

Former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar and former U.S. Rep. Lee Hamilton will speak at Taylor University's Dialogue on Civility and Public Service on Oct. 12.

The free public forum will be at 1 p.m. in the Rediger Chapel/Auditorium on Taylor's campus in Upland. A reception will be at 2 p.m. in the adjoining LaRita Boren Campus Center.

Lugar, a Republican, represented Indiana for 36 years in the Senate. Hamilton, a Democrat, represented southern Indiana for 34 years in the House.