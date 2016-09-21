Meet-the-candidates forum set at public library

The Fort Wayne chapter of the Links Inc., is holding a meet the candidates forum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, Room C.

The forum will include four panels of candidates who present their platforms and answer questions. Advance questions for the candidates can be submitted to: .

Panels will include school board candidates, state representatives, county council at large and a few candidates running for congressional or state offices.