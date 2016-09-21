October 05, 2016 2:12 PM
Pence, Holcomb on Fort Wayne
NIKI KELLY | The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne got a national shout-out during Tuesday night's vice presidential debate, but not the kind it really wanted.
During a segment on jobs and the economy, Gov. Mike Pence -- the GOP VP nominee -- said the Obama administration has run the economy into a ditch and Hillary Clinton wants to continue that.
Democrat VP nominee Tim Kaine countered by saying 15 million new jobs have been created and the poverty level and median income improved dramatically between 2014 and 2015.
Pence said "you can roll out the numbers and the sunny side, but I got to tell you, people in Scranton know different. People in Fort Wayne, Indiana, know different. I mean, this economy is struggling."
Meanwhile, Pence's would-be GOP successor, Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb, is touting Indiana's economic growth and favorable tax climate.
He noted that Pence also mentioned several advantages Indiana has that are positive.
"Of course we all have struggles. There is always a constant desire to improve and address the issues, whether you live in Fort Wayne or New Harmony," Holcomb said.
He went on to say when he is in Fort Wayne, South Bend, Evansville and other communities, "I see a renaissance occurring" because of regional collaboration between the public and private sectors.
"I'm stoked every time I get out and see our communities."