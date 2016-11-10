Pence's former chief of staff headed to Washington

More Political Notebook
Gov. and Vice President-elect Mike Pence's former chief of staff is headed to Washington D.C. -- to lobby the federal government.
Bill Smith left the governor's office in May 2014 to start a consulting firm expected to work with the governor's political campaign for re-election.
In fact, Pence's state campaign coffers paid Sextons Creek LLC -- the firm started by Smith -- almost $262,000 from May 2014 through April 2016.
According to state campaign finance records, Pence is the only candidate who ever paid Sextons Creek for services.
Smith's company announced on social media Monday that it is "pleased to announce the opening of a Washington, D.C. office this week. Through a new strategic partnership with Fidelis Government Relations, Bill Smith and his team will now work with clients on state and federal matters."
There is also a picture posted of him sitting next to Pence on a plane.
Last week Smith tweeted a photo of the two standing on the airstairs on Trump Force 2 with the words, "It was a crazy ride... But politics aside, there is much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving."
Smith also was Pence’s chief of staff while Pence served in Congress from 2001 to 2012.