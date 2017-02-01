Proposal missing from State of City a matter of timing, aide says

Residents who tuned into Mayor Tom Henry's State of the City address Wednesday may have noticed the proposal to redevelop the General Electric campus near downtown wasn't included in the speech.

But that doesn't mean Henry or his administrations have reservations about the project, spokesman John Perlich said Thursday. It simply boiled down to a matter of timing, he said.

"We have to have a cutoff point for material to enable us to time the speech, practice the speech and have materials in place to meet television timing and PowerPoint presentation," Perlich said in an email. "It wasn't a slight to the GE campus proposal. In fact, we're optimistic that the development will complement our commitment to being a point of destination for jobs and economic development."

The 31-acre redevelopment project was announced Monday, with an initial cost estimate of $300 million. Baltimore-based Cross Street Partners is handling the development.

