Russ Jehl to join Banks' district office

Fort Wayne City Council President Russ Jehl is joining U.S. Rep.-elect Jim Banks' district office.

Jehl, a Republican who represents Fort Wayne's 2nd District, said he's excited about the opportunity. Jehl will become deputy district director at Banks' local office.

"I know Jim very well and believe he is going to be a great congressman," Jehl said Friday. "I'm looking forward to assisting him as he serves the 3rd District."

In his new capacity, Jehl said he will be conducting outreach on behalf of the congressman, acting as "his eyes and ears in the district." Jehl was political director for Banks' election campaign.

Derek Pillie will serve as Banks' director of constituent services, while Tinisha Weigelt will assume the role of office manager and financial administrator. Kathie Green will serve as Banks' constituent services and immigration specialist.

