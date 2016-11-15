SDI earns 20 out of 100 points in Corporate Equality Index

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2017 Corporate Equality Index was released Monday, giving one Fort Wayne company a low ranking.

Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamics Inc. earned just 20 out of 100 possible points in an unofficial ranking. The results were unofficial, the report said, because Steel Dynamics had not responded to repeated requests to participate in the Corporate Equality Index survey.

"Fortune 500 companies that have not responded to repeated invitations are rated using publicly available information," said Beck Bailey, deputy director for employee engagement at the Human Rights Campaign, in an email Wednesday. "The goal in reporting out what is publicly available as unofficial ratings is to highlight the level of uncertainty that a prospective LGBT employee faces when looking for an employer."

The report did give the steel producer credit for the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity in its non-discrimination policies listed in the employee handbook.

Jeff Hansen, vice president of Human Resources and Safety at Steel Dynamics, said the company would have liked to have participated in the survey, but a mistake or crossed wire prevented the survey from arriving.

"We contacted them a month or two ago and apparently, there were some mixups where (the Human Rights Campaign) sent it to us, or they thought they sent it to us and we didn't get it," Hansen said. "We've cleared that up and we're on the queue for next year."

Hansen said Steel Dynamics has not participated in the Corporate Equality Index survey in the past, having only come aware of the survey about a year ago.

