 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGPolitical Notebook

  • FILE: Sen. Jim Banks
October 05, 2016 12:11 PM

State Chamber endorses Banks for Congress

BRIAN FRANCISCO | Washington editor

More Political Notebook

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday it has endorsed Republican Jim Banks for northeast Indiana's seat in the U.S. House.

Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber, said in a statement that Banks, a state senator and commercial real estate broker from Columbia City, "is tenacious in his support of free enterprise and policies to grow our Indiana and U.S. economy.”"

Banks is running against Democrat Tommy Schrader of Fort Wayne and Libertarian Pepper Snyder of Huntington in Indiana's heavily Republican 3rd Congressional District.

bfrancisco@jg.net

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition