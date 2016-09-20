More Political Notebook
- State Chamber endorses Banks for Congress October 05, 2016 12:11 PM
- Lugar, Hamilton to speak at Taylor University October 04, 2016 3:47 PM
- GOP, Democrats publicity machines approach debate differently October 04, 2016 12:00 PM
- Anti-abortion PAC makes endorsements October 02, 2016 1:02 AM
- Allen Right to Life PAC endorses candidates September 27, 2016 9:21 AM
- 3 debates set for governor, 1 for senator September 25, 2016 1:01 AM
- Paulding Chamber to host candidates' breakfast September 23, 2016 1:14 PM
- Debate set for Senate candidates September 22, 2016 10:18 AM
- Area lawmakers in 'test run' of constitutional convention September 21, 2016 1:56 PM
- 3 debates set for Indiana gubernatorial candidates September 21, 2016 1:50 PM
- Conservative PAC backs Banks September 21, 2016 11:47 AM
- Indiana Senate race a toss-up, analysts say September 20, 2016 1:58 PM
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday it has endorsed Republican Jim Banks for northeast Indiana's seat in the U.S. House.
Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber, said in a statement that Banks, a state senator and commercial real estate broker from Columbia City, "is tenacious in his support of free enterprise and policies to grow our Indiana and U.S. economy.”"
Banks is running against Democrat Tommy Schrader of Fort Wayne and Libertarian Pepper Snyder of Huntington in Indiana's heavily Republican 3rd Congressional District.