State Senate GOP to offer paid internships

The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid, spring-semester internships in its legislative, legal, policy, communications and information technology offices during the 2017 session of the General Assembly.

Qualified candidates must be at least a college sophomore. Recent college graduates as well as graduate school and law school students are also encouraged to apply. Positions are open to Indiana residents and non-residents who attend a college or university located within the state.

Benefits include a $700 bi-weekly stipend, scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking.

Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in April 2017.

“Each year, our Senate interns play a vital role in the legislative process at the Statehouse,” said Senate President Pro Tem David Long, R-Fort Wayne. “These hardworking individuals help the General Assembly conduct the state’s business, while gaining valuable experience working in a challenging, fast-paced environment and building their professional network.”

Long added that more information and applications for these full-time, spring semester internships with the Indiana Senate Republican Caucus can be found online at www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/intern-program.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.