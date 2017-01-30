Stutzman, wife start consulting firm

Former congressman Marlin Stutzman, his wife, Christy, and three former aides to Stutzman have formed a consulting and lobbying firm.

The Stutzman Group will specialize in "communication, policy, and development for businesses and associations," according to a news release from the group.

"Based in Northeast Indiana, The Stutzman Group will provide expertise to companies trying to navigate the sometimes treacherous waters of local, state, and federal government," the news release stated.

Asked whether The Stutzman Group will become a registered government lobbyist at the state or national levels, Bryan Prisock, Marlin Stutzman's executive assistant, said in an email that lobbying "will be a component" of the firm but that only he and Zach Rodgers will do lobbying work "as it becomes needed."

Prisock was special assistant for Stutzman when he was in the U.S. House, and Rodgers was Stutzman's veterans affairs liaison. Stutzman, a Republican from Howe, represented northeast Indiana's 3rd District in the House from late 2010 until this year.

The fifth member of The Stutzman Group is Bill Davis, who, like Stutzman, is a former state legislator and was district director for Stutzman in 2015-16. Davis is vice chairman of the 3rd District Republican Party.

“Christy and I have always had the desire to help others when and where we could," Stutzman said in the news release. "With the launch of The Stutzman Group, we hope to help a variety of organizations and businesses grow and expand and by so doing, help Indiana continue to shine on the national stage.”

In recent weeks, Stutzman has been named president of Wishbone Medical Inc. in Warsaw and chief executive officer of Crystal Valley Power Equipment in Middlebury. Stutzman and members of his family recently acquired Crystal Valley Power Equipment.