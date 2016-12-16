Stutzman thanks ex-constituents

Former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman thanked constituents of northeast Indiana's 3rd Congressional District in a Facebook post and an email statement he sent Monday.



Stutzman left office this week after six years in the House. He ran for an open Senate seat in 2016, losing the Republican primary election to then Rep. Todd Young, R-9th. Young was elected senator in the November general election.



In his Tuesday statement, Stutzman noted that he had been a public official for more than 14 years as a state legislator and member of Congress. He called his time in office "a remarkable experience" and "such a humbling and rewarding experience."



"I am excited about what the future hold for us as a country and I trust that our new leaders in Washington, DC and in Indianapolis will continue to protect our constitutional freedoms by letting the American people lead us to greater freedom and prosperity," he wrote.



"It is with deepest gratitude that I thank you sincerely for the honor to serve as your representative for our state and nation. It is an experience I will never forget, and I look forward to staying involved in our democratic process in the years to come," Stutzman wrote.



Stutzman did not say what his immediate plans are. He is a LaGrange County corn and soybean farmer, and he and his wife, Christy, have been part-owners of a bridal shop in Fredericksburg, Virginia.



Republican Rep. Jim Banks, a former state senator from Columbia City, has replaced Stutzman in the House.



