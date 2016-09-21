- Associated Press: In this April 18, 2016, file photo, Indiana Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Marlin Stutzman speaks during a debate with opponent Todd Young in Indianapolis. Stutzman, has railed against out-of-control government spending paid his brother-in-law nearly $170,000 to manage the finances of his congressional campaign, despite no experience rounding up political donations.
October 05, 2016 2:15 PM
Stutzman to push for curbs on feds
BRIAN FRANCISCO | Washington editor
U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman will be part of a presentation advocating for states to restrain the federal government.
Stutzman, R-3rd, and Gary Hall, regional coordinator of the Convention of States, will speak at an Oct. 20 program at Chestnut Hills Golf Club titled "Common Sense: A Solution for an Out of Control Government."
The Convention of States is a conservative movement that seeks, under Article V of the U.S. Constitution, for state legislators to convene to propose constitutional amendments that would curtail the jurisdiction of the federal government.
The Indiana General Assembly is among several state legislatures that have approved resolutions calling for a convention to impose fiscal restraints on the federal government and to limit the terms of members of Congress.
The free presentation by Stutzman and Hall will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Chestnut Hills clubhouse. Pizza and a cash bar will be available. Tickets can be reserved at Eventbrite.
For information, call Hall at 260-385-5229 or Diane Gomez at 317-902-8302.