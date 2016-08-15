Wanted: Artist to paint official portrait of Gov. Mike Pence

The state of Indiana is now accepting applications from Hoosier artists to paint the official portrait of Gov. Mike Pence.

The Indiana State Museum will coordinate the selection process to determine the artist who will paint the approximately 42-inch by 32-inch oil or acrylic portrait.

A gubernatorial portrait is completed for each Indiana governor and will become part of the historic governors portrait collection, managed by the Indiana State Museum.

Only one man - acting Gov. John Gibson in the 1800s - escaped the ritual.

Whoever is selected has their work cut out for them. Gov. Mitch Daniels' portrait was unveiled in October 2012 while he was still in office. The artist was chosen in January of that year.

But Pence has just four months left in office after unexpectedly dropping his re-election campaign to run for vice president instead.

A news release said an artist will be selected by the end of October and the portrait will be unveiled by summer 2017.

Interested applicants have until Sept. 23 to submit their applications, which must include the following:

* Applicant must be a resident or native of Indiana or a graduate of an Indiana institution of higher learning. Preference will be given to Indiana residents.

* Applicants must complete the online application form, available at: http://www.indianamuseum.org/governorportrait.

* Applicant must include a resume including past portrait experience and commissions, list of their work in public collections, past exhibitions, and art training.

* Applicant must include an artists statement about their approach to portrait painting. Specific ideas about this commission may also be included but are not required.

* Applicant must submit at least six to 10 digital color samples of their portrait work, including some detail, to be uploaded to the application website.

* Applicant must propose their required dollar amount for the commission. The cost of framing should not be included in the artists fee.

* Applicants schedule must be flexible and may include travel. All travel costs will be reimbursed.

* Applicant must include email and mailing addresses and phone contact numbers in their application.

Private funding is used to pay for the artists commission and framing.

