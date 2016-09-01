September 14, 2016 1:57 PM
Young, Bayh to be in Fort Wayne on Friday
BRIAN FRANCISCO | Washington editor
Rivals for an open U.S. Senate from Indiana are scheduled to be in Fort Wayne on Friday, although they will be hours and miles apart from each other.
The campaign for Republican U.S. Rep. Todd Young said Wednesday it expects nearly 100 people to attend a Fort Wayne fundraising reception featuring House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.
Young's campaign did not disclose when or where the reception will be other than to say the site is a "lunch event" and is "near downtown Fort Wayne." Sources have told The Journal Gazette it will be at a west-side country club.
Evan Bayh is scheduled to be a guest speaker at the Allen County Democratic Party's annual dinner at 6 p.m. at Ceruti's Diamond Ballroom, 6601 Innovation Blvd., on the northwest side of Fort Wayne.
In addition to Bayh, a former senator and governor, scheduled guests at the Democrats' dinner include gubernatorial candidate John Gregg, superintendent of public instruction candidate Glenda Ritz, attorney general candidate Lorenzo Arredondo, local candidates and Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind. Tickets cost $50 a person, according to the Democratic Party's website.
Admission to the Young fundraiser, which was announced last month, ranges from $500 to $17,000, depending on the level of access to Ryan and opportunities to place signs at the event.
Ryan will be the second high-profile Republican to help Young raise campaign funds this week in Indiana. Former President George W. Bush appeared at fundraisers for him in Elkhart and Indianapolis on Monday.
Young's campaign told the South Bend Tribune that about 150 people attended the Elkhart fundraiser.
Bush did not talk to media in either of those cities. Young campaign manager Jay Kenworthy said Wednesday in an email that there are no plans for a news conference on Friday with Ryan and Young.
Young, who won a contested GOP primary election, began July with $1.23 million in cash. Bayh, who became a candidate after Democratic nominee Baron Hill withdrew, started July with $9.48 million in cash left over from previous campaigns.
Young, Bayh and Libertarian Lucy Brenton are running in the Nov. 8 election for the seat of Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind., who does not seek re-election.
