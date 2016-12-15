Young lands assignments to 4 Senate committees

Indiana's newest U.S. senator has been appointed to four committees and named his senior staff.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., who won election in November, has been selected to serve on the Senate committees on Foreign Relations; Health, Education, Labor and Pensions; Commerce, Science and Transportation; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

"These committee assignments will ensure that Hoosiers will have a key voice in the crucial debates facing our country –-- keeping America safe, growing our economy, and fixing the health care mess that has burdened so many Americans. I'm ready to get to work," Young said Tuesday in a statement.

The Foreign Relations Committee will attract plenty of attention this month when it considers President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson for secretary of state. And the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee figures to be a high-profile panel as Congress and the Trump White House consider repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Young, a member of the U.S. House from southern Indiana's 9th District from 2011 through 2016, announced five appointments to his senior staff on Tuesday:

* John Connell, chief of staff. Connell was Young's chief of staff in the House for six years and is a graduate of Indiana University.

* Deb Johannes, state director. Johannes was Young's House district director for six years.

* Jay Kenworthy, Indiana communications director. Kenworthy was communications director for Young's Senate campaign last year.

* Adam Hechavarria, legislative director. Hechavarria previously was legislative director for former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., who lost her seat in the 2016 election.

* Cassie Smedile, communications director. Smedlie previously was press secretary for Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis.

Young, a Bloomington resident, replaces former Republican Sen. Dan Coats, who did not seek re-election in 2016. Young's election means that Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, who was elected in 2012, is the senior senator from Indiana.