Zody seeks 2nd term as Democratic chairman

Indiana Democratic Party Chairmen John Zody announced Wednesday that he will seek re-election in 2017.



State Democrats will reorganize in March. Zody was elected state chairman in March 2013.



His candidacy was supported Wednesday by Sen. Joe Donnelly, Rep. Andre Carson, D-7th, and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. Donnelly said in a statement that Zody "is honest, he's a good listener, and he has the right set of skills to work to unite all of us after a tough election."



Donnelly is the only Democrat among Indiana's seven statewide elected officials and two U.S. senators. Indiana Republicans control both houses of the General Assembly and occupy seven of Indiana's nine seats in the U.S. House.



Donnelly's Senate seat is up for election in 2018, as are Indiana secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, half of the 50 state senators and all 100 state representatives.



Zody said in a statement that the party has worked to improve its organization, communication and fundraising during his term as chairman. He said he will be traveling the state in January and February to meet with party members, including a Jan. 14 stop in Fort Wayne.



"What I offer you is an open door and an open ear to work constructively – together – on how we can move our state forward – and then execute that plan to elect Democrats to office and continuing the fight for the issues we believe in," he said in the statement.

Before becoming state Democratic leader, Zody had worked for governors Joe Kernan and Frank O'Bannon and former U.S. Rep. Baron Hill, and he was Midwest political director for President Barack Obama's re-election campaign in 2012.