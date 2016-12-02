December 16, 2016 11:10 PM
JOSH PATTERSON | For The Journal Gazette
More Preps Plus
- Homestead's Parker reaches 1,000-point mark in win December 16, 2016 11:13 PM
- Technical foul erases apparent Northrop win December 16, 2016 11:12 PM
- No headline December 16, 2016 11:10 PM
- Homestead's Parker reaches 1,000 points December 16, 2016 10:52 PM
- South Side boys beat Northrop in wild finish December 16, 2016 10:50 PM
- Buzzer-beating 3 lifts Snider over North Side December 16, 2016 10:32 PM
- Northrop girls stun South Side December 16, 2016 9:23 PM
- Homestead senior nets 2,000th career point December 10, 2016 10:58 PM
- Homestead girls, North Side boys top seeds for SAC tournawent December 06, 2016 6:05 PM
- Ex-Luers star at Horizon Christian December 06, 2016 6:04 PM
- South Side girls top Snider in emotional game December 02, 2016 11:13 PM
- Defense leads Homestead boys past Warsaw December 02, 2016 10:50 PM
One would be forgiven for thinking Homestead took on the role of big brother Friday at Bishop Luers. The Class 4A, No. 9 Spartans – as if they were putting their hand on the head of the Class 3A, No. 12 Knights – repelled every attempt made to surrender the lead in a 70-61 Summit Athletic Conference victory at Luers.
“We found a way to win on the road,” Homestead coach Chris Johnson said. “We didn’t do a very good job figuring out what they were doing, but good teams find a way to win.”
And what the Spartans (6-0, 2-0 SAC) found was a deft shooting touch from Jack Ferguson early and Brandon Durnell late. Ferguson’s personal 9-0 run – all from three-point baskets – pushed Homestead to a 12-5 lead midway through the first quarter. The 6-3 senior led all scorers with 28 points.
“I just took the open shots,” Ferguson said. “My teammates got me open, and I let the game come to me.”
With Luers (4-1, 1-1) clawing back to within 27-24 by halftime, a pair of Durnell triples keyed a 9-2 spurt to open the second half to stake the Spartans to a nine-point edge. The 6-6 forward thwarted several Knight charges with baskets, including three second-half threes, adding 23 points for the victors.
“The main part of what (Coach) Johnson wants me to do is screen, and then hit a jump shot,” Durnell said. “I got it going in the second half.”
Luers' Ray Walker Jr. scored 19 of his team-high 25 points after halftime, including an 11-of-12 effort at the foul line. Anton Berry added a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds), while JJ Foster Jr. added 13 points.
Note: Homestead girls basketball senior Madisen Parker reached the 1,000-point mark for her career on Friday night. The guard scored 21 points in 72-34 road win at Bishop Luers to put her total at 1,000 even.