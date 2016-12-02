One would be forgiven for thinking Homestead took on the role of big brother Friday at Bishop Luers. The Class 4A, No. 9 Spartans – as if they were putting their hand on the head of the Class 3A, No. 12 Knights – repelled every attempt made to surrender the lead in a 70-61 Summit Athletic Conference victory at Luers.

“We found a way to win on the road,” Homestead coach Chris Johnson said. “We didn’t do a very good job figuring out what they were doing, but good teams find a way to win.”

And what the Spartans (6-0, 2-0 SAC) found was a deft shooting touch from Jack Ferguson early and Brandon Durnell late. Ferguson’s personal 9-0 run – all from three-point baskets – pushed Homestead to a 12-5 lead midway through the first quarter. The 6-3 senior led all scorers with 28 points.

“I just took the open shots,” Ferguson said. “My teammates got me open, and I let the game come to me.”

With Luers (4-1, 1-1) clawing back to within 27-24 by halftime, a pair of Durnell triples keyed a 9-2 spurt to open the second half to stake the Spartans to a nine-point edge. The 6-6 forward thwarted several Knight charges with baskets, including three second-half threes, adding 23 points for the victors.

“The main part of what (Coach) Johnson wants me to do is screen, and then hit a jump shot,” Durnell said. “I got it going in the second half.”

Luers' Ray Walker Jr. scored 19 of his team-high 25 points after halftime, including an 11-of-12 effort at the foul line. Anton Berry added a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds), while JJ Foster Jr. added 13 points.

Note: Homestead girls basketball senior Madisen Parker reached the 1,000-point mark for her career on Friday night. The guard scored 21 points in 72-34 road win at Bishop Luers to put her total at 1,000 even.