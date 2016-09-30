 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

October 02, 2016 10:14 PM

Area high school football sectional pairings

Class 6A

Sectional 3

Northrop at Homestead

Carroll at Warsaw

Class 5A

Sectional 10

Goshen at North Side

Concord at Snider

Class 4A

Sectional 19

Plymouth at Angola

DeKalb at East Noble

Wawasee at Northridge

Columbia City at NorthWood

Sectional 20

Logansport at Mississinewa

Bishop Dwenger at Marion

Wayne at New Haven

Leo at South Side

Class 3A

Sectional 26

Garrett at Fairfield

Culver Academies at Lakeland

Heritage at Jimtown

West Noble at Tippecanoe Valley

Sectional 27

Bishop Luers at Northwestern

Peru at Maconaquah

Norwell at Bellmont

Yorktown at Concordia

Class 2A

Sectional 35

Whitko at Central Noble

Eastside at Churubusco

South Adams at Prairie Heights

Bluffton at Woodlan

Class A

Sectional 43

North Miami at Culver

Fremont at LaVille

Triton at Caston

Northfield at Southwood

Sectional 44

Adams Central at Wes‐Del

Shenandoah at Union City

Monroe Central at Southern Wells

Anderson Prep at Tri‐Central

