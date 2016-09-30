October 02, 2016 10:14 PM
Area high school football sectional pairings
More Preps Plus
- Area high school football sectional pairings October 02, 2016 10:14 PM
- DeKalb junior stars at Northeast Eight cross country meet October 01, 2016 9:20 PM
- Leo wins second straight sectional tennis title October 01, 2016 7:37 PM
- Homestead freshman 5th at state; team 6th October 01, 2016 6:34 PM
- Who is the HSFB Player of the Week? October 01, 2016 1:06 AM
- Churubusco runs away from Central Noble September 30, 2016 11:34 PM
- Presley's 5 TDs lead Spartans September 30, 2016 11:32 PM
- Churubusco runs away from Central Noble September 30, 2016 11:30 PM
- Presley powers Homestead past Carroll September 30, 2016 11:09 PM
- Dwenger returns to old ways in beating Luers September 30, 2016 10:56 PM
- HS FB scoreboard September 30, 2016 10:21 PM
- Homestead freshman 2nd at state golf September 30, 2016 8:44 PM
Class 6A
Sectional 3
Northrop at Homestead
Carroll at Warsaw
Class 5A
Sectional 10
Goshen at North Side
Concord at Snider
Class 4A
Sectional 19
Plymouth at Angola
DeKalb at East Noble
Wawasee at Northridge
Columbia City at NorthWood
Sectional 20
Logansport at Mississinewa
Bishop Dwenger at Marion
Wayne at New Haven
Leo at South Side
Class 3A
Sectional 26
Garrett at Fairfield
Culver Academies at Lakeland
Heritage at Jimtown
West Noble at Tippecanoe Valley
Sectional 27
Bishop Luers at Northwestern
Peru at Maconaquah
Norwell at Bellmont
Yorktown at Concordia
Class 2A
Sectional 35
Whitko at Central Noble
Eastside at Churubusco
South Adams at Prairie Heights
Bluffton at Woodlan
Class A
Sectional 43
North Miami at Culver
Fremont at LaVille
Triton at Caston
Northfield at Southwood
Sectional 44
Adams Central at Wes‐Del
Shenandoah at Union City
Monroe Central at Southern Wells
Anderson Prep at Tri‐Central