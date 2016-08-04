Bulldogs show their gridiron weaponry

NEW HAVEN – New Haven’s football team has a lot of weapons – on offense and defense – and made everyone aware of it in a 62-26 victory Friday night over Lakeland.

Nishawn Jones may have stood out the most with four touchdowns – two rushing, one receiving and one on a punt return – but he was hardly alone as the Bulldogs racked up 439 yards of offense on just 40 plays.

“It’s always good to have a lot of different players to get the ball to, who can do different things,” said Jones, who rushed 10 times for 146 yards, had two catches for 60 yards and added a 58-yard punt return for a 34-7 lead with 6:16 remaining in the second quarter.

Keshawn Moore completed 10 of 14 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns. James Gardner and Bryan Sexton reeled in touchdown catches. And Zel Banks had a 51-yard punt return for a touchdown, making it 55-7 with 7:43 left in the third quarter.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that can make plays and we showed that tonight. We’ve just got to be humble and get better every week,” said Bulldogs coach Jim Rowland, whose team had defeated Heritage 42-0 in Week 1.

The rest of the Northeast Eight had better take notice.

“Most definitely, we have a lot of momentum. We have a lot of key players who can do a lot of different things. We have a great offensive line and I hope to keep getting better,” Jones said.

Lakeland (0-2) was led by Eli Wallace, who rushed 20 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns. But the Bulldogs’ defense was stingy when the first-stringers were in; T.J. Whitt had an interception and Ivan Upshaw had five solo tackles.

(To see a special video package of the sights and sounds at the New Haven game, come back to www.journalgazette.net after 11:30 p.m.)

