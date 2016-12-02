December 16, 2016 10:32 PM
Buzzer-beating 3 lifts Snider over North Side
BEN SMITH | For The Journal Gazette
Preps Plus
This was going to be some tall order for the Snider Panthers, and not just because 7-foot center Malik Williams would be squaring off against 6-10 Jaylen Butz and 6-8 Keion Brooks of the undefeated, Class 4A No. 3 North Side Legends.
In the end, a whole lot folks stood tall for the Panthers (2-1), who filled the tall order by taking down the Legends 76-73 in overtime on Michael Barnfield’s 3-pointer out of the corner at the buzzer.
“I don’t know that there’s much else to say,” a jubilant Snider coach Jeremy Rauch said. “I mean, just really high level basketball, two great teams, goin’ at it, playin’ hard.
“Just really proud of the guys. There were a couple times there especially at the end where we slipped a little bit, and we could have slipped enough to a point where we gave the game away, and we just kept fighting. We hit some big-time shots and obviously that culminated with Mike at the end.”
It was an appropriate finish. Led by Williams’ 27 points and five 3s, the Panthers beat the Legends (6-1) with depth – Rauch liberally switched out 10 players – and masterful shooting from the arc, splashing 15 3s to keep the Legends at bay. Seven different Panthers had at least one 3-pointer.
The Legends, who got 25 points from Brooks and 24 from Butz, had a chance to end it in regulation. But with the scored tied and 3.9 seconds showing, Brooks missed both ends of a two-shot foul.
That left it Barnfield, who dropped one last dagger 3.