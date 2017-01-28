 Skip to main content

February 04, 2017 4:08 PM

CORRECTION Friday's Indiana High School basketball scores

ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOYS

Columbus Christian 80, Bloomington Lighthouse 46

Ft. Wayne North 84, Bowman Academy 66

Gary 21st Century 83, Westville 61

Indianapolis Homeschool 70, Indpls Washington 60

Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Ill. 46, S. Newton 44

GIRLS

Sectional Tournaments

Semifinal

Class 4A

Lowell

Highland 79, Hammond Morton 44

Gary West 61, Lake Central 50

Chesterton

Merrillville 62, Kankakee Valley 54

Portage 35, Crown Point 33

Laporte

S. Bend Adams 63, Michigan City 51

LaPorte 66, S. Bend Riley 42

Goshen

Penn 45, Elkhart Central 28

Northridge 54, Warsaw 27

Ft. Wayne Northrop

E. Noble 54, Ft. Wayne Northrop 44

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 71, Ft. Wayne Snider 60

Homestead

Huntington North 54, Muncie Central 42

Homestead 73, Ft. Wayne South 34

Kokomo

Zionsville 50, Kokomo 28

Lafayette Jeff 65, McCutcheon 49

Hamilton Southeastern

Hamilton Southeastern 60, Noblesville 34

Carmel 95, Anderson 46

Greenfield

New Castle 59, Pendleton Hts. 45

Greenfield 53, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 27

Warren Central

Indpls N. Central 52, Lawrence North 43

Indpls. Cathedral 42, Lawrence Central 29

Indpls Ben Davis

Indpls Pike 55, Indpls Roncalli 53, OT

Indpls Ben Davis 54, Decatur Central 21

Mooresville

Mooresville 72, Terre Haute South 52

Brownsburg 58, Terre Haute North 54

Martinsville

Franklin Central 38, New Palestine 37

Martinsville 49, Whiteland 42, OT

Columbus North

Columbus East 55, Bloomington North 28

Columbus North 56, E. Central 32

Floyd Central

Jennings Co. 59, New Albany 47

Bedford N. Lawrence 44, Jeffersonville 34

Ev. Central

Ev. Central 80, Ev. Reitz 26

Castle 48, Ev. North 43, OT

Class 3A

Calumet

Lighthouse CPA 78, Hammond Gavit 13

Hammond 53, Griffith 49

Rensselaer

Andrean 60, Hanover Central 13

Rensselaer 60, Twin Lakes 49

Glenn

S. Bend St. Joseph 65, S. Bend Washington 26

Glenn 43, Culver Academy 35

Benton Central

Benton Central 47, W. Lafayette 46

Northwestern 81, Peru 42

W. Noble

Fairfield 56, W. Noble 41

Tippecanoe Valley 51, NorthWood 38

Ft. Wayne Concordia

Ft. Wayne Concordia 37, Angola 22

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 65, Leo 41

Norwell

Norwell 48, Bellmont 30

Columbia City 66, Heritage 37

Tipton

Hamilton Hts. 40, Tipton 32

Heritage Christian 70, Yorktown 35

Lebanon

Tri-West 34, N. Montgomery 26

Lebanon 50, Western Boone 44

Edgewood

Northview 69, W. Vigo 19

Brown Co. 60, Sullivan 59, OT

Indpls Chatard

Indpls Attucks 91, Indpls Manual 58

Indpls Brebeuf 40, Indpls Herron 17

Indpls Northwest

Danville 49, Indpls Northwest 21

Indpls Ritter 64, Indian Creek 45

Rushville

Rushville 54, Greensburg 48

Lawrenceburg 57, Batesville 49

Corydon

N. Harrison 55, Corydon 11

Charlestown 54, Brownstown 45

Vincennes

Princeton 52, Washington 34

Vincennes 49, Southridge 32

Gibson Southern

Heritage Hills 58, Gibson Southern 50

Ev. Memorial 75, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 34

Class 2A

River Forest

Hammond Noll 52, Lake Station 36

River Forest 50, Whiting 36

Knox

N. Judson 40, Knox 26

Delphi 44, Winamac 33

Central Noble

Whitko 62, LaVille 41

Central Noble 60, Bremen 44

Churubusco

S. Adams 55, Blackford 28

Eastside 47, Woodlan 40

Northfield

Oak Hill 54, Southwood 36

Wabash 51, Northfield 40

Lafayette Catholic

Lafayette Catholic 58, Covington 26

Carroll (Flora) 50, Seeger 26

Eastern (Greentown)

Madison-Grant 44, Taylor 42

Elwood 60, Alexandria 52

Monroe Central

Monroe Central 39, Frankton 36

Lapel 44, Wapahani 42, OT

Northeastern

Northeastern 46, Union Co. 32

Winchester 67, Cambridge City 60

Knightstown

Eastern Hancock 51, Indpls Irvington 7

Triton Central 74, Knightstown 36

Indpls Broad Ripple

Speedway 54, Indpls Park Tudor 35

Covenant Christian 74, Indpls Shortridge 18

Cascade

Cloverdale 60, Monrovia 50

S. Putnam 63, Cascade 52

Austin

Austin 54, N. Decatur 48

S. Ripley 60, Southwestern (Hanover) 28

Providence

Eastern (Pekin) 43, Paoli 40

Providence 53, Clarksville 23

N. Knox

Linton 37, Mitchell 33

S. Knox 46, N. Knox 42

Forest Park

Tell City 35, N. Posey 33

Forest Park 64, S. Spencer 34

Class 1A

Michigan City Marquette

Morgan Twp. 48, Washington Twp. 15

Michigan City Marquette 62, Westville 40

N. White

N. White 33, W. Central 18

Pioneer 33, Caston 25

Culver

S. Central (Union Mills) 30, LaCrosse 27, OT

Argos 49, N. Miami 29

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk

Lakewood Park 44, Bethany Christian 42

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 46, Hamilton 34

N. Vermillion

Riverton Parke 35, Rockville 22

Attica 47, N. Vermillion 29

Clinton Prairie

Tri-Central 57, Faith Christian 13

Clinton Prairie 49, Clinton Central 16

Southern Wells

Southern Wells 32, Daleville 24

Liberty Christian 50, Cowan 48

Randolph Southern

Union City 70, Tri 45

Randolph Southern 41, Blue River 33

Bloomfield

Shakamak 44, N. Central (Farmersburg) 43

Bloomfield 56, Clay City 36

Bethesda Christian

Bethesda Christian 82, Indpls Metro 37

Tindley 51, University 43

Morristown

Indpls Lutheran 59, Central Christian 56

Morristown 59, Edinburgh 36

Jac-Cen-Del

Oldenburg 57, Hauser 32

Jac-Cen-Del 55, Southwestern (Shelby) 30

Orleans

Crothersville 54, Orleans 41

W. Washington 72, Medora 25

New Washington

Lanesville 44, Christian Academy 42

S. Central (Elizabeth) 52, Madison Shawe 39

Loogootee

Vincennes Rivet 49, Barr-Reeve 25

Shoals 60, Washington Catholic 35

Tecumseh

Dubois 53, Springs Valley 50

Wood Memorial 52, Tecumseh 34

