February 04, 2017 4:08 PM
CORRECTION Friday's Indiana High School basketball scores
ASSOCIATED PRESS
More Preps Plus
- Carroll works quick in winning wrestling regional February 04, 2017 6:18 PM
- Carroll girls win 3rd straight sectional crown February 04, 2017 6:07 PM
- CORRECTION Friday's Indiana High School basketball scores February 04, 2017 4:08 PM
- Carroll girls end Snider's season February 03, 2017 10:57 PM
- East Noble girls beat Northrop February 03, 2017 10:51 PM
- Norwell girls withstand Bellmont February 03, 2017 9:56 PM
- Defense leads Concordia girls past Angola February 03, 2017 9:04 PM
- Williams leads Snider past Dwenger February 02, 2017 11:01 PM
- Columbia City gets revenge on Norwell February 02, 2017 10:05 PM
- Homestead girls roll in sectional opener January 31, 2017 10:44 PM
- New Haven claims wrestling sectional title January 28, 2017 10:31 PM
- Carroll wins wrestling sectional January 28, 2017 8:15 PM
BOYS
Columbus Christian 80, Bloomington Lighthouse 46
Ft. Wayne North 84, Bowman Academy 66
Gary 21st Century 83, Westville 61
Indianapolis Homeschool 70, Indpls Washington 60
Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Ill. 46, S. Newton 44
GIRLS
Sectional Tournaments
Semifinal
Class 4A
Lowell
Highland 79, Hammond Morton 44
Gary West 61, Lake Central 50
Chesterton
Merrillville 62, Kankakee Valley 54
Portage 35, Crown Point 33
Laporte
S. Bend Adams 63, Michigan City 51
LaPorte 66, S. Bend Riley 42
Goshen
Penn 45, Elkhart Central 28
Northridge 54, Warsaw 27
Ft. Wayne Northrop
E. Noble 54, Ft. Wayne Northrop 44
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 71, Ft. Wayne Snider 60
Homestead
Huntington North 54, Muncie Central 42
Homestead 73, Ft. Wayne South 34
Kokomo
Zionsville 50, Kokomo 28
Lafayette Jeff 65, McCutcheon 49
Hamilton Southeastern
Hamilton Southeastern 60, Noblesville 34
Carmel 95, Anderson 46
Greenfield
New Castle 59, Pendleton Hts. 45
Greenfield 53, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 27
Warren Central
Indpls N. Central 52, Lawrence North 43
Indpls. Cathedral 42, Lawrence Central 29
Indpls Ben Davis
Indpls Pike 55, Indpls Roncalli 53, OT
Indpls Ben Davis 54, Decatur Central 21
Mooresville
Mooresville 72, Terre Haute South 52
Brownsburg 58, Terre Haute North 54
Martinsville
Franklin Central 38, New Palestine 37
Martinsville 49, Whiteland 42, OT
Columbus North
Columbus East 55, Bloomington North 28
Columbus North 56, E. Central 32
Floyd Central
Jennings Co. 59, New Albany 47
Bedford N. Lawrence 44, Jeffersonville 34
Ev. Central
Ev. Central 80, Ev. Reitz 26
Castle 48, Ev. North 43, OT
Class 3A
Calumet
Lighthouse CPA 78, Hammond Gavit 13
Hammond 53, Griffith 49
Rensselaer
Andrean 60, Hanover Central 13
Rensselaer 60, Twin Lakes 49
Glenn
S. Bend St. Joseph 65, S. Bend Washington 26
Glenn 43, Culver Academy 35
Benton Central
Benton Central 47, W. Lafayette 46
Northwestern 81, Peru 42
W. Noble
Fairfield 56, W. Noble 41
Tippecanoe Valley 51, NorthWood 38
Ft. Wayne Concordia
Ft. Wayne Concordia 37, Angola 22
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 65, Leo 41
Norwell
Norwell 48, Bellmont 30
Columbia City 66, Heritage 37
Tipton
Hamilton Hts. 40, Tipton 32
Heritage Christian 70, Yorktown 35
Lebanon
Tri-West 34, N. Montgomery 26
Lebanon 50, Western Boone 44
Edgewood
Northview 69, W. Vigo 19
Brown Co. 60, Sullivan 59, OT
Indpls Chatard
Indpls Attucks 91, Indpls Manual 58
Indpls Brebeuf 40, Indpls Herron 17
Indpls Northwest
Danville 49, Indpls Northwest 21
Indpls Ritter 64, Indian Creek 45
Rushville
Rushville 54, Greensburg 48
Lawrenceburg 57, Batesville 49
Corydon
N. Harrison 55, Corydon 11
Charlestown 54, Brownstown 45
Vincennes
Princeton 52, Washington 34
Vincennes 49, Southridge 32
Gibson Southern
Heritage Hills 58, Gibson Southern 50
Ev. Memorial 75, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 34
Class 2A
River Forest
Hammond Noll 52, Lake Station 36
River Forest 50, Whiting 36
Knox
N. Judson 40, Knox 26
Delphi 44, Winamac 33
Central Noble
Whitko 62, LaVille 41
Central Noble 60, Bremen 44
Churubusco
S. Adams 55, Blackford 28
Eastside 47, Woodlan 40
Northfield
Oak Hill 54, Southwood 36
Wabash 51, Northfield 40
Lafayette Catholic
Lafayette Catholic 58, Covington 26
Carroll (Flora) 50, Seeger 26
Eastern (Greentown)
Madison-Grant 44, Taylor 42
Elwood 60, Alexandria 52
Monroe Central
Monroe Central 39, Frankton 36
Lapel 44, Wapahani 42, OT
Northeastern
Northeastern 46, Union Co. 32
Winchester 67, Cambridge City 60
Knightstown
Eastern Hancock 51, Indpls Irvington 7
Triton Central 74, Knightstown 36
Indpls Broad Ripple
Speedway 54, Indpls Park Tudor 35
Covenant Christian 74, Indpls Shortridge 18
Cascade
Cloverdale 60, Monrovia 50
S. Putnam 63, Cascade 52
Austin
Austin 54, N. Decatur 48
S. Ripley 60, Southwestern (Hanover) 28
Providence
Eastern (Pekin) 43, Paoli 40
Providence 53, Clarksville 23
N. Knox
Linton 37, Mitchell 33
S. Knox 46, N. Knox 42
Forest Park
Tell City 35, N. Posey 33
Forest Park 64, S. Spencer 34
Class 1A
Michigan City Marquette
Morgan Twp. 48, Washington Twp. 15
Michigan City Marquette 62, Westville 40
N. White
N. White 33, W. Central 18
Pioneer 33, Caston 25
Culver
S. Central (Union Mills) 30, LaCrosse 27, OT
Argos 49, N. Miami 29
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk
Lakewood Park 44, Bethany Christian 42
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 46, Hamilton 34
N. Vermillion
Riverton Parke 35, Rockville 22
Attica 47, N. Vermillion 29
Clinton Prairie
Tri-Central 57, Faith Christian 13
Clinton Prairie 49, Clinton Central 16
Southern Wells
Southern Wells 32, Daleville 24
Liberty Christian 50, Cowan 48
Randolph Southern
Union City 70, Tri 45
Randolph Southern 41, Blue River 33
Bloomfield
Shakamak 44, N. Central (Farmersburg) 43
Bloomfield 56, Clay City 36
Bethesda Christian
Bethesda Christian 82, Indpls Metro 37
Tindley 51, University 43
Morristown
Indpls Lutheran 59, Central Christian 56
Morristown 59, Edinburgh 36
Jac-Cen-Del
Oldenburg 57, Hauser 32
Jac-Cen-Del 55, Southwestern (Shelby) 30
Orleans
Crothersville 54, Orleans 41
W. Washington 72, Medora 25
New Washington
Lanesville 44, Christian Academy 42
S. Central (Elizabeth) 52, Madison Shawe 39
Loogootee
Vincennes Rivet 49, Barr-Reeve 25
Shoals 60, Washington Catholic 35
Tecumseh
Dubois 53, Springs Valley 50
Wood Memorial 52, Tecumseh 34