Carroll QB has big night in win over Northrop

Jack Miguel threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns to lead visiting Carroll to a 62-36 win over Northrop on Friday.

Justin Becker had six catches for 232 yards and two scores, while Jonathan Becker had six catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers (3-1).

Carroll's other quarterback, Ian Miller, threw for 171 yards but had two interceptions. The Chargers finished with 448 passing yards.

Northrop (1-3) got 211 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Casey Lawrence and 210 passing yards from Garrett Schoenle.

SNIDER 33, SOUTH SIDE 12: Mac Hippenhammer scored twice – one receiving and one rushing – in the Panthers' road win.

Class 5A No. 1 Snider (4-0) also got 154 rushing yards and a touchdown from Christian Covington. South Side is 0-4.

NORTH SIDE 13, WAYNE 9: The host Legends picked up their first win of the season, denying the Generals a two-game winning streak.

North Side (1-3) got a touchdown passing and rushing from Hayden Jones. Wayne (1-3) got 236 passing yards from Diontre Collins-Jones.

BELLMONT 56, NORWELL 14: The host Braves picked up their second straight win by rolling past the Knights.

Bellmont (2-2, 2-0 NE8) got 145 rushing yards and six touchdowns from Grant Gutierrez and 133 rushing yards and a touchdown from Caleb Hankenson. Norwell (0-4, 0-2) got 217 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Christian Bohata.

COLUMBIA CITY 42, HUNTINGTON NORTH 12: Brock Snouffer passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score in the Eagles' home win.

Columbia City (1-3, 1-1 NE8) outgained Huntington North (0-4, 0-2) 379-268.

WOODLAN 55, BLUFFTON 6: The visiting Warriors' Justin Durkes completed 18 of 21 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns.

Woodlan (4-0, 2-0 ACAC) also got two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown from Trevon McCarter. Bluffton fell to 1-3 and 0-2.

ADAMS CENTRAL 33, JAY COUNTY 7: The Jets outgained the Patriots 409-206 in the home win.

Drew Schultz ran for two scores for Adams Central (4-0, 1-0 ACAC).

GARRETT 50, LAKELAND 21: Cam Smith ran for 225 yards and three touchdowns for the host Railroaders.

Tanner Burns added two passing touchdowns for Garrett (4-0, 1-0 NECC large school).

EASTSIDE 28, CHURUBUSCO 6: The host Blazers outscored the Eagles 21-6 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Eastside improves to 2-2 and 1-0 in the NECC small school division, while Churubusco falls to 2-2 and 0-1.

ANGOLA 37, WEST NOBLE 17: Chance Roddy passed for two scores and ran for a third for the host Hornets.

Angola is now 3-1 and 1-0 in the NECC large school division, while West Noble fell to 1-3 and 0-1.

WARSAW 49, ELKHART MEMORIAL 6: Michael Jensen threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more for the host Tigers.

Warsaw (2-2, 1-1 NLC) also got 193 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Will McGarvey.

WHITKO 57, ROCHESTER 14: Garrett Elder ran for 198 yards and four touchdowns – on only six carries – for the host Wildcats.

Whitko improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1990. The Wildcats are 2-0 in the Three Rivers Conference North Division.

CONCORD 49, WAWASEE 40: Tyler Smith ran for 300 yards in the Warriors' road loss to the Minutemen.

Wawasee fell to 3-1 and 1-1 in the Northern Lakes Conference.