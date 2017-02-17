Carroll boys topple North Central

Jacob Redding had 28 points and six assists to lead the Carroll boys basketball team to a 79-76 home win Saturday over North Central in a match of Class 4A schools.

The visitors from Indianapolis led 38-26 at halftime before the Chargers (11-9) pulled within a point at the end of the third quarter and eventually snapped their four-game losing streak by handing North Central (19-4) its first loss in six games.

North Central's Kris Wilkes, a five-star recruit headed to UCLA, was held to 16 points and committed three fouls and two turnovers.

Anthony Martin added 18 points for Carroll and Dan McKeeman 15. The Chargers drained 11 of 23 3-point attempts and 20 of 22 attempts from the free-throw line.

CHURUBUSCO 69, WHITKO 62: Jalen Paul racked up 12 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and five steals to lead the Eagles (13-8) to a home win. Dakota Barkley added 25 points and five rebounds for Churubusco, Luke Foote scored 15 points, Baryton Bonar finished with 10 points and five rebounds, and Dean Stanley had seven points and seven rebounds. Nathan Walpole produced 28 points for the Wildcats (13-8) as their five-game winning streak was snapped.

NORWELL 55, WOODLAN 53: Cody Shively had 21 points, Cole Wilson 17 and Will Geiger 11 to boost the Knights (13-9). Visiting Woodlan blew a 29-17 halftime lead. Aaron Hahn scored 26 points for the Warriors (12-9).

CARMEL 54, WARSAW 52: Kyle Mangas had 26 points and five rebounds, but the Tigers lost on the road even though they shot 53 percent and limited Carmel to 42 percent. There were eight ties and nine lead changes. Warsaw (14-8) went 11 for 12 on free throws while Carmel shot 20 for 29 from the charity stripe, and the 3-point line also helped the Greyhounds, who connected eight times from long range to five from Warsaw.