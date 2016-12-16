December 28, 2016 6:49 PM
Carroll girls advance to SAC Tournament final
JOURNAL GAZETTE
The Carroll girls basketball team overcame a slow start to win the second semifinal game 55-47 over Concordia in the SAC Tournament on Wednesday at Wayne.
The Cadets scored the opening eight points, but the Chargers surged back to close the first quarter tied at 14.
Carroll closed the half on a 10-4 run to go up 30-23 at the break. The run continued with the Chargers scoring the first six points of the second half to go up 35-23.
Concordia rallied and got within 41-37 by the end of the third quarter but did not get closer than five in the fourth quarter.
Kelli Damman had 19 for the Chargers while Carissa Garcia led the Cadets with 16 points and Sylare Starks added 13.
The teams previously faced each other on Dec. 9 which Concordia won 51-44.
The Chargers advanced to face Homestead in Thursday's championship.