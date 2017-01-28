Carroll girls win 3rd straight sectional crown

The Carroll girls swim and dive team used a combination of senior leadership and young talent to win its third consecutive sectional title at Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday.

The Chargers won 532-489 over runner-up Homestead. Snider was third at 297, Bishop Dwenger fourth with 215 and Concordia fifth with 212.

"Our seniors did a great job this meet. We had four seniors swimming, no juniors, the rest were freshmen and sophomores," coach John Gibson said. "The freshmen really stepped up big. They all have had big meet experience in club swimming so it wasn't new. The first time at a girls sectional, they really got excited and really do some exciting stuff. Freshman, individually and relays, they really stepped up. It was really exciting."

Carroll swept the relays, winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 46 seconds, the 200-freestyle relay in 1:35.98 and the 400-free relay in a sectional record 3:28.00.

"The girls really were excited just to cut loose and race, we hadn't raced for a while," Gibson said. "They were definitely primed to race and they brought it. We had some team and individual goals for the day and they really stepped up the whole meet from beginning to end. Really pleased with where we were for right now and hopefully we can do a little bit better next week."

Freshman Mallory Jackson set a sectional record in the 200-individual medley (2:00.16) and won the 100 back (56.01). Freshman Mya VanderHagen won the 500 free (5:05.04), senior Abigail Johnston won the 50 free (23.44) and the 100 fly (55.43).

"We all swam so strong and I think we have a lot of potential going into next weekend with state," Johnston said. "I think we definitely have given them advice for next weekend and we have told them what to look forward to and I think they're really excited."

Homestead's Megan Johnson in the 200 free (1:52.15) and set a sectional record in the 100 free (51.41) and Bishop Dwenger's Laura Wright won the 100 breast in 1:05.53.

The Spartans also finished 1, 2, 3 in diving with defending state champion Jackie Brenn winning the meet with a score of 493.85. Kayla Luarde was second (445.50) and Mallory Walker third (437.1).

"(Saturday), we knew the competition would be really good, there are a lot of good divers in Fort Wayne so it's good to have that accountability moving forward," Homestead dive coach Jill Eakright said. "Tuesday's going to be tough, there are a lot of really good divers in the state that will be at that regional and it'll be good going in feeling confident with our performances today.

"We just have to be consistent, focused on what we need to do Tuesday and hopefully that's enough."

Concordia diver Madison Gleave finished fourth (364.00) to snag the last position advancing to Tuesday's regional.

Also advancing to state based on cut times is the Homestead 400 free relay, Snider's Jordyn Polderman in the 200 individual medley and 100 free, Carroll's Avery Brooks in the 50 free and Abigail Young in the 100 fly.

The IHSAA swim and dive state championships are Friday and Saturday at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis.

WARSAW SECTIONAL: The hosts won its first sectional title since 2014, 394-313 over Culver Academies. The Tigers won the 200 medley relay (1:51.57) and got individual wins from Warsaw's Delaney Wihebrink won the 200 IM (2:13.20) and the 100 back (59.45), Brenna Morgan the 50 free (24.10) and 100 free (52.08), Lauren Kuhl the 500 free (5:37.92). The other area winner was Huntington North's Emma Helmich in the 100 fly (1:00.53).

areichel@jg.net