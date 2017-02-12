February 18, 2017 8:50 PM
Central Noble girls fall in semistate
Greg Jones | The Journal Gazette
LOGANSPORT – Central Noble fell 42-33 to Oak Hill in a Class 2A girls basketball semistate game Saturday.
The Cougars (27-3) were playing in the program’s first semistate.
Sydney Freeman led Central Noble with 13 points, while Meleah Leatherman added nine.
The Cougars made only 12 of 42 (28.6 percent) from the field and 0 of 15 on 3-pointers.
“We had excellent defense, but I think we could’ve executed our offense a little better,” Leatherman said. “We could have driven to the basketball better, and they out-toughed us a little bit.”
Oak Hill (27-1) advances to next weekend’s 2A state finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The Eagles got 13 points from Taylor Westgate.