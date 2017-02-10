Central Noble girls win regional title

Thanks to a 63-40 victory over Delphi on Saturday night in Winamac, the Central Noble girls basketball team has captured a regional championship for the first time.

The Cougars will play in the Class 2A Semistate against Oak Hill, while the other game will pit Eastern vs. Covenant Christian.

Sydney Freeman had 25 points for Central Noble, which used a 20-8 second-quarter run to take control with a 30-15 lead. Meleah Leatherman had 24 points for the Cougars.

To advance to the championship game of the Winamac Regional, the Cougars needed a 34-33 victory earlier in the day over South Adams.

South Adams went on a 13-5 second-quarter run to take a 23-15 halftime lead in that game. But Central Noble buckled down in the third quarter and outscored the Starfires 12-2 in the third quarter.

Leatherman had 14 points to lead the Cougars. South Adams’ Lexi Dellinger had 17 points, including 6-of-6 shooting at the free-throw line, and teammate Madi Wurster had six points.

RIVERTON PARKE 54, SOUTHERN WELLS 37: In the semifinals of a Class A regional at Tri-Central, Riverton Parke was up 16-10 in the second quarter but the Raiders then went on a 10-6 run to pull within two points. But in the third quarter, a 17-6 Riverton Parke run put the game out of reach.

Tayler Vauters had 16 points for Riverton Parke. Jessica Yencer led Southern Wells with 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting.

Boys

CARMEL 70, CARROLL 65: At Carroll, Carmel outscored the Chargers 43-36 in the second half and got 20 points from John Michael Mulloy and 16 from Luke Heady.

Carroll’s Anthony Martin scored 18 points and Jacob Redding added 15.

MERRILLVILLE 53, WARSAW 48: In Warsaw, Cameron Wilbon had 28 points for Merrillville.

Warsaw was paced by Kyle Mangas, who made 7 of 23 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, to accrue 23 points with eight rebounds.

MISHAWAKA 62, WAWASEE 58: In Syracuse. Mishawaka closed the game on a 25-18 run to get the victory.

Wawasee’s Trevon Coleman had 16 points. Cam Schlabach had 10.

CANTERBURY 67, SMITH ACADEMY 50: At Canterbury, Michael Brothers made 6 of 9 shots, including 2-of-3 shooting from 3-point range and 6-of-6 free-throw shooting, to total 20 points for the Cavaliers. Cam Kreiger added 17 points.

Canterbury outscored Smith 31-23 in the fourth quarter.

Justin Booker had 16 points for Smith.

HUNTINGTON NORTH 60, WAYNE 44: At Huntington, Zach Daugherty had 16 points and Hunter Hollowell had 15 for the Vikings.

Wayne’s Darian Causey totaled 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

WHITKO 57, MANCHESTER 54: In South Whitley, Nate Walpole had 28 points for Whitko, which led 32-27 at halftime.

NORTHFIELD 65, BLUFFTON 45: In Wabash, Kyle Reed had 22 points for Northfield and Mitchell Kuhlenbeck led Bluffton with 15.

EASTSIDE 79, ADAMS CENTRAL 42: In Monroe, Jordan Yoder had 23 points for the Blazers.