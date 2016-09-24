Churubusco runs away from Central Noble

CHURUBUSCO – It took just a moment for Churubusco to get going. Once it did, it was lights out for Central Noble.

After a three-and-out on their first possession, the Eagles scored six successive touchdowns in a 42-6 victory over the Cougars Friday.

“Their linebackers played up close,” ‘Busco coach Paul Sade said. “It took us a little time to figure out what they were doing. Once we figured it out, I think our kids responded well.”

And while Garrett Horn spearheaded the rushing attack for the Eagles (5-2, 3-1 NECC small division) with 103 yards and three touchdowns, Churubusco’s offensive line did its part by overpowering the younger, smaller defense for Central Noble (2-5, 2-1).

“Our offensive line was blocking really well for us,” Horn said. “There were holes everywhere for us.”

The Eagle defense proved an effective counter, forcing two first-quarter turnovers that the offense converted into points.

Central Noble found its offense stifled throughout the night. Aside from a 90-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run from Nick Rawles, the Cougars were held to a scant 40 yards from scrimmage.

“Our defense played well the entire game,” Sade said. “It wasn’t anything tricky, it was just execution.”

Sam Richards added 125 yards and two scores, including a 73-yard run to set up a Horn 1-yard plunge to put the hosts up 28-0 with 4:10 remaining before halftime.

On a run designed to go “straight up the middle,” according to Richards, “it opened up, and I made a play on it.”

One small problem. About 45 yards downfield, the back judge found himself between Richards and a defender. With officials considered part of the field of play, Richards used the referee as another blocker before ultimately sending both defender and official toppling over.

“He was in the way, and I just tried to run around him so I did what I could,” Richards said.

A conference title is likely out of the question for Churubusco, as division leader and Class 2A No. 9 Eastside has just the Cougars remaining on the league schedule.

The challenge for Sade now? Keeping his team focused on the final two regular season opponents while also preparing for the likes of No. 1 Woodlan and No. 11 Whitko as part of a stacked sectional field.

“We want to keep getting better every week,” Sade said. “That’s priority No. 1. Obviously we want to win, but we know that our sectional’s not going to be easy. It was good last year, and it’s even better this year.”