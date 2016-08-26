 Skip to main content

September 08, 2016 6:18 PM

Complete area football leaders

Rushing

Name, school carries yards TD

Presley, Homestead 60 581 6

Charlton, Luers 41 469 5

Rhoades, Woodlan 52 448 2

Smith, Wawasee 59 428 6

Woods, Snider 59 392 6

Hankenson, Bellmont 62 381 7

Covington, Snider 31 342 7

Foster, Heritage 66 339 2

McGarvey, Warsaw 59 339 1

Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 39 331 6

Elder, Whitko 24 319 4

Schultz, Adams Central 78 300 3

Novotny, Carroll 70 280 3

Wright, Homestead 44 271 3

Smith, Garrett 42 263 2

Lawrence, Northrop 48 255 2

Jarrard, Eastside 41 242 2

Ferrell, Leo 34 240 5

Horn, Churubusco 63 240 2

Turner-Parks, Leo 35 230 3

Stuber, South Adams 28 224 1

Hairston, South Side 46 216 1

B. Beeks, Southern Wells 41 214 2

Bonner, Leo 24 212 6

Dove, Eastside 41 204 2

Vanlue, Wawasee 7 204 2

Hart, Wayne 39 199 2

Macklin, Adams Central 23 198 2

Huffman, Southern Wells 26 196 1

M. Landrum, Huntington N. 41 186 2

S. Richards, Churubusco 23 179 2

Leidig, Norwell 31 179 1

Kelsaw, Wayne 24 177 1

Reed, Whitko 28 175 0

Hammond, Adams Central 24 174 3

Gibson, Angola 14 173 1

Jones, New Haven 18 171 4

Gutierrez, Bellmont 28 169 0

Dial, Central Noble 22 169 1

Reneau, Garrett 26 165 3

Mayer, Churubusco 36 164 1

Bauman, Adams Central 20 162 0

Baumgartner, Bluffton 13 158 1

Bass, Southern Wells 28 158 1

Lockwood, Bluffton 34 151 1

Podschlne, Dwenger 22 144 1

McCurdy, Angola 18 133 2

Harshberger, East Noble 18 132 1

Hambright, Snider 31 128 3

McCarter, Woodlan 9 128 3

McCormick, East Noble 38 123 2

Haupert, Snider 21 137 1

Owsley, Whitko 6 129 0

Hawk, Central Noble 42 119 0

Peel, Fremont 41 117

Groh, South Adams 19 115 2

Schoenle, Northrop 27 112 3

Edwards, Northrop 22 107 0

Busse, Bellmont 21 104 0

Burns, Garrett 22 102 1

Spahr, Huntington North 32 102 0

Se. Loy, West Noble 16 100 3

Passing

Name, school C-A-I yards TD

McCormick, East Noble 64-97-0 848 10

Johnson, South Side 58-113-5 781 2

Dove, Eastside 45-74-4 663 7

Durkes, Woodlan 38-50-2 617 7

Schoenle, Northrop 39-78-2 608 5

Morrison, Concordia 46-76-2 566 6

Collin-Jones, Wayne 36-75-5 452 5

Jensen, Warsaw 39-76-1 400 3

Roddy, Angola 37-59-0 399-4

Larose, Fremont 23-63-4 355 4

Snouffer, Columbia City 26-57-2 346 1

Podschlne, Dwenger 25-56-2 344 5

Haupert, Snider 26-38-5 340 3

Moore, New Haven 22-30-0 318 4

Miller, Carroll 28-43-0 299 2

Dunham, DeKalb 35-40-3 292 2

Restivo, Leo 21-35-0-292 3

Teeter, South Adams 19-34-1 277 1

Burns, Garrett 18-33-0 261 2

Jones, North Side 25-60-3 260 1

Wroblewski, West Noble 19-48-7 244 1

Miguel, Carroll 21-35-1 236 2

Jones, Wayne 17-41-1 235 1

T. Richards, Churubusco 14-26-0 229 2

Davis, Bluffton 12-33-1 185 1

Gutierrez, Bellmont 11-28-3 181 0

Robbins, Luers 12-18-0 177 0

Brege, Norwell 11-32-3 172 2

Knapke, Heritage 9-20-1 144 1

Smith, Wawasee 15-30-0 142 2

Wright, Homestead 11-18-2 128 1

Keszei, Homestead 3-4-0 101 0

Nieves, Luers 10-22-2 101 0

Receiving

Name, school catches yards

Hunley, East Noble 32 585

Becker, Carroll 21 216

Schmeling, Carroll 20 207

Dean, Eastside 18 346

Bobo, South Side 18 322

Street, Warsaw 17 194

Guerrant, Woodlan 16 301

Hippenhammer, Snider 15 176

McCurdy, Angola 15 114

Galaviz, East Noble 15 111

McCarter, Woodlan 13 267

Grahovac, Concordia 13 138

Evans, Fremont 12 235

Azzura, Northrop 12 221

Mallers, Concordia 12 186

Redden, Columbia City 11 121

David, Warsaw 11 91

Harshberger, East Noble 11 74

Gibson, Angola 10 117

Wells, South Side 9 120

Boyce, DeKalb 9 91

Kelsaw, Wayne 9 59

Clibon, Northrop 8 177

Purdy, Garrett 8 116

Thompson, Eastside 8 106

Koehlinger, Concordia 8 93

Arruza, Northrop 7 151

Bonner, Leo 7 147

Schultz, Angola 7 143

Steele, Dwenger 7 112

Young, Wayne 7 112

Bussell, Luers 7 98

Baumgartner, South Adams 7 98

Gause, Leo 7 91

Geiger, Norwell 7 80

Ballentine, Eastside 7 71

Book, South Side 7 69

Berry, Northrop 7 68

Green, South Side 6 122

Allen, Wayne 6 92

Cook, South Adams 6 88

Thomas, New Haven 6 79

Shrock, West Noble 6 78

Hambright, Luers 6 58

Moore, North Side 6 44

Padilla, DeKalb 6 29

Daniels, Wayne 5 129

Christen, Columbia City 5 109

Brooks, Luers 5 104

Leidig, Norwell 5 102

Black, Dwenger 5 93

Busse, Bellmont 5 81

Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 5 75

Jones, New Haven 5 74

Kilburn, Warsaw 5 53

Tinker, North Side 5 50

Colclasure, Fremont 5 49

Davis, North Side 5 40

S. Richards, Churubusco 4 105

Brunson, DeKalb 4 98

Desrosiers, North Side 4 82

Bohata, Norwell 3 46

Rosbrugh, Wawasee 4 73

Ledo, Snider 4 64

Rasler, West Noble 4 61

Yarian, Garrett 4 57

Royal, Northrop 4 51

Jarrard, Eastside 4 41

Horn, Churubusco 4 38

Winborn, South Side 4 33

Rhymer, Heritage 4 33

King, Bluffton 4 32

Chambers, Concordia 4 31

Raber, Homestead 4 26

Hart, Wayne 4 16

Layton, Homestead 3 73

Anderson, Churubusco 3 69

Wenger, Bluffton 3 69

Airgood, West Noble 3 57

McNeal, Heritage 3 52

Vaughn, Northrop 3 49

Judd, Columbia City 3 46

Towns, New Haven 3 44

Miller, Angola 3 43

Wurster, South Adams 3 40

Wright, East Noble 3 33

Sievers, Columbia City 3 33

Stapler, Leo 3 31

Se. Loy, West Noble 3 29

Gorman, Snider 3 26

Novotny, Carroll 3 24

Smith, Northrop 3 19

Weigold, West Noble 3 19

Covington, Snider 3 18

King, South Side 3 17

Vanlue, Wawasee 3 13

Schnepf, Angola 3 11

Scoring

Name, school TD FG PAT Total

McCarter, Woodlan 8 0 2 50

Hunley, East Noble 7 0 2 44

Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 7 0 0 42

Presley, Homestead 7 0 0 42

Covington, Snider 7 0 0 42

Hankenson, Bellmont 7 0 0 42

Bonner, Leo 6 0 0 36

Jones, New Haven 6 0 0 36

Woods, Snider 6 0 0 36

Smith, Wawasee 6 0 0 36

Ferrell, Leo 5 0 2 32

Charlton, Luers 5 0 0 30

Mallers, Concordia 5 0 0 30

Dean, Eastside 5 0 0 30

Elder, Whitko 4 0 0 24

Faas, Warsaw 4 0 0 24

Teeter, South Adams 4 0 0 24

Se. Loy, West Noble 4 0 0 24

Knepper, Homestead 0 3 13 22

Turner-Parks, Leo 3 0 2 20

Novotny, Carroll 3 0 0 18

Schultz, Adams Central 3 0 0 18

Reneau, Garrett 3 0 0 18

Purdy, Garrett 3 0 0 18

Schoenle, Northrop 3 0 0 18

Berry, Northrop 3 0 0 18

Hammond, Adams Central 3 0 0 18

Wright, Homestead 3 0 0 18

Hippenhammer, Snider 3 0 0 18

Hambright, Luers 3 0 0 18

Street, Warsaw 3 0 0 18

Schultz, Angola 3 0 0 18

Leidig, Norwell 3 0 0 18

Shannon, Carroll 0 2 10 16

Booth, Dwenger 0 2 10 16

Morrison, Concordia 1 0 9 15

Douglas, Adams Central 0 2 9 15

Buisman, Snider 0 0 15 15

Martinez, South Adams 0 0 15 15

Bonilla, New Haven 0 0 14 14

Mevis, Warsaw 0 1 11 14

Thompson, Eastside 2 0 2 14

Stjepic, Northrop 0 0 13 13

Lawrence, Northrop 2 0 0 12

Towns, New Haven 2 0 0 12

Horn, Churubusco 2 0 0 12

Mayer, Churubusco 2 0 0 12

S. Richards, Churubusco 2 0 0 12

Huffman, Southern Wells 2 0 0 12

Macklin, Adams Central 2 0 0 12

Johnson, South Side 2 0 0 12

Jensen, Warsaw 2 0 0 12

Snouffer, Columbia City 2 0 0 12

M. Landrum, Huntington N. 2 0 0 12

Smith, Garrett 2 0 0 12

Little, South Side 2 0 0 12

Bobo, South Side 2 0 0 12

Foster, Heritage 2 0 0 12

Johnson, Heritage 2 0 0 12

Rhoades, Woodlan 2 0 0 12

Delagrange, Woodlan 2 0 0 12

Guerrant, Woodlan 2 0 0 12

Murray, Woodlan 2 0 0 12

Black, Dwenger 2 0 0 12

Hudson, Dwenger 2 0 0 12

McGarry, Dwenger 2 0 0 12

Podschlne, Dwenger 2 0 0 12

Steele, Dwenger 2 0 0 12

Winkeljohn, Dwenger 2 0 0 12

Groh, South Adams 2 0 0 12

Huffman, Southern Wells 2 0 0 12

B. Beeks, Southern Wells 2 0 0 12

McCormick, East Noble 2 0 0 12

Galaviz, East Noble 2 0 0 12

Washington, Northrop 2 0 0 12

Young, Wayne 2 0 0 12

Daniels, Wayne 2 0 0 12

Hart, Wayne 2 0 0 12

Kelsaw, Wayne 2 0 0 12

Wadkins, Wawasee 2 0 0 12

Vanlue, Wawasee 2 0 0 12

Gibson, Angola 2 0 0 12

McCurdy, Angola 2 0 0 12

Schnepf, Angola 2 0 0 12

Dove, Eastside 2 0 0 12

Jarrard, Eastside 2 0 0 12

Sacks

Name, school Total

B.Johnson, Snider 4

Minch,DeKalb 3.5

L.Johnson, Snider 3.5

Meyer, DeKalb 3

Kinney, Northrop 3

Yanko, Dwenger 3

Kinney, Northrop 3

McDowell, Snider 2.5

Underwood, Luers 2.5

Barr, East Noble 2

Batchelder, Northrop 2

France, Snider 2

Villarreal, Warsaw 2

Parker, Carroll 2

Groh, South Adams 2

Stanley, Whitko 2

Hewitt, Whitko 2

CJ Landrum, Huntington North 2

Interceptions

Name, school Total

Bordner, Concordia 3

Huffman, Southern Wells 3

Grahovac, Concordia 2

Rhoades, Woodlan 2

Huffman, Southern Wells 2

Macklin, Adams Central 2

Bobo, South Side 2

Hill, Wayne 2

Elder, Whitko 2

Sherwin, Whitko 2

Hepler, Wawasee 2

Gause, Leo 2

Schuler, Leo 2

Fumble recoveries

Name, school Total

Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 3

Gunion, Garrett 2

Schreiber, Southern Wells 2

Hairston, South Side 2

Ellwood, Leo 2

Gerber, Southern Wells 2

Schreiber, Southern Wells 2

Faas, Warsaw 2

Kinney, Northrop 2

Bohata, Norwell 2

