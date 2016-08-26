September 08, 2016 6:18 PM
Complete area football leaders
Rushing
Name, school carries yards TD
Presley, Homestead 60 581 6
Charlton, Luers 41 469 5
Rhoades, Woodlan 52 448 2
Smith, Wawasee 59 428 6
Woods, Snider 59 392 6
Hankenson, Bellmont 62 381 7
Covington, Snider 31 342 7
Foster, Heritage 66 339 2
McGarvey, Warsaw 59 339 1
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 39 331 6
Elder, Whitko 24 319 4
Schultz, Adams Central 78 300 3
Novotny, Carroll 70 280 3
Wright, Homestead 44 271 3
Smith, Garrett 42 263 2
Lawrence, Northrop 48 255 2
Jarrard, Eastside 41 242 2
Ferrell, Leo 34 240 5
Horn, Churubusco 63 240 2
Turner-Parks, Leo 35 230 3
Stuber, South Adams 28 224 1
Hairston, South Side 46 216 1
B. Beeks, Southern Wells 41 214 2
Bonner, Leo 24 212 6
Dove, Eastside 41 204 2
Vanlue, Wawasee 7 204 2
Hart, Wayne 39 199 2
Macklin, Adams Central 23 198 2
Huffman, Southern Wells 26 196 1
M. Landrum, Huntington N. 41 186 2
S. Richards, Churubusco 23 179 2
Leidig, Norwell 31 179 1
Kelsaw, Wayne 24 177 1
Reed, Whitko 28 175 0
Hammond, Adams Central 24 174 3
Gibson, Angola 14 173 1
Jones, New Haven 18 171 4
Gutierrez, Bellmont 28 169 0
Dial, Central Noble 22 169 1
Reneau, Garrett 26 165 3
Mayer, Churubusco 36 164 1
Bauman, Adams Central 20 162 0
Baumgartner, Bluffton 13 158 1
Bass, Southern Wells 28 158 1
Lockwood, Bluffton 34 151 1
Podschlne, Dwenger 22 144 1
McCurdy, Angola 18 133 2
Harshberger, East Noble 18 132 1
Hambright, Snider 31 128 3
McCarter, Woodlan 9 128 3
McCormick, East Noble 38 123 2
Haupert, Snider 21 137 1
Owsley, Whitko 6 129 0
Hawk, Central Noble 42 119 0
Peel, Fremont 41 117
Groh, South Adams 19 115 2
Schoenle, Northrop 27 112 3
Edwards, Northrop 22 107 0
Busse, Bellmont 21 104 0
Burns, Garrett 22 102 1
Spahr, Huntington North 32 102 0
Se. Loy, West Noble 16 100 3
Passing
Name, school C-A-I yards TD
McCormick, East Noble 64-97-0 848 10
Johnson, South Side 58-113-5 781 2
Dove, Eastside 45-74-4 663 7
Durkes, Woodlan 38-50-2 617 7
Schoenle, Northrop 39-78-2 608 5
Morrison, Concordia 46-76-2 566 6
Collin-Jones, Wayne 36-75-5 452 5
Jensen, Warsaw 39-76-1 400 3
Roddy, Angola 37-59-0 399-4
Larose, Fremont 23-63-4 355 4
Snouffer, Columbia City 26-57-2 346 1
Podschlne, Dwenger 25-56-2 344 5
Haupert, Snider 26-38-5 340 3
Moore, New Haven 22-30-0 318 4
Miller, Carroll 28-43-0 299 2
Dunham, DeKalb 35-40-3 292 2
Restivo, Leo 21-35-0-292 3
Teeter, South Adams 19-34-1 277 1
Burns, Garrett 18-33-0 261 2
Jones, North Side 25-60-3 260 1
Wroblewski, West Noble 19-48-7 244 1
Miguel, Carroll 21-35-1 236 2
Jones, Wayne 17-41-1 235 1
T. Richards, Churubusco 14-26-0 229 2
Davis, Bluffton 12-33-1 185 1
Gutierrez, Bellmont 11-28-3 181 0
Robbins, Luers 12-18-0 177 0
Brege, Norwell 11-32-3 172 2
Knapke, Heritage 9-20-1 144 1
Smith, Wawasee 15-30-0 142 2
Wright, Homestead 11-18-2 128 1
Keszei, Homestead 3-4-0 101 0
Nieves, Luers 10-22-2 101 0
Receiving
Name, school catches yards
Hunley, East Noble 32 585
Becker, Carroll 21 216
Schmeling, Carroll 20 207
Dean, Eastside 18 346
Bobo, South Side 18 322
Street, Warsaw 17 194
Guerrant, Woodlan 16 301
Hippenhammer, Snider 15 176
McCurdy, Angola 15 114
Galaviz, East Noble 15 111
McCarter, Woodlan 13 267
Grahovac, Concordia 13 138
Evans, Fremont 12 235
Azzura, Northrop 12 221
Mallers, Concordia 12 186
Redden, Columbia City 11 121
David, Warsaw 11 91
Harshberger, East Noble 11 74
Gibson, Angola 10 117
Wells, South Side 9 120
Boyce, DeKalb 9 91
Kelsaw, Wayne 9 59
Clibon, Northrop 8 177
Purdy, Garrett 8 116
Thompson, Eastside 8 106
Koehlinger, Concordia 8 93
Arruza, Northrop 7 151
Bonner, Leo 7 147
Schultz, Angola 7 143
Steele, Dwenger 7 112
Young, Wayne 7 112
Bussell, Luers 7 98
Baumgartner, South Adams 7 98
Gause, Leo 7 91
Geiger, Norwell 7 80
Ballentine, Eastside 7 71
Book, South Side 7 69
Berry, Northrop 7 68
Green, South Side 6 122
Allen, Wayne 6 92
Cook, South Adams 6 88
Thomas, New Haven 6 79
Shrock, West Noble 6 78
Hambright, Luers 6 58
Moore, North Side 6 44
Padilla, DeKalb 6 29
Daniels, Wayne 5 129
Christen, Columbia City 5 109
Brooks, Luers 5 104
Leidig, Norwell 5 102
Black, Dwenger 5 93
Busse, Bellmont 5 81
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 5 75
Jones, New Haven 5 74
Kilburn, Warsaw 5 53
Tinker, North Side 5 50
Colclasure, Fremont 5 49
Davis, North Side 5 40
S. Richards, Churubusco 4 105
Brunson, DeKalb 4 98
Desrosiers, North Side 4 82
Bohata, Norwell 3 46
Rosbrugh, Wawasee 4 73
Ledo, Snider 4 64
Rasler, West Noble 4 61
Yarian, Garrett 4 57
Royal, Northrop 4 51
Jarrard, Eastside 4 41
Horn, Churubusco 4 38
Winborn, South Side 4 33
Rhymer, Heritage 4 33
King, Bluffton 4 32
Chambers, Concordia 4 31
Raber, Homestead 4 26
Hart, Wayne 4 16
Layton, Homestead 3 73
Anderson, Churubusco 3 69
Wenger, Bluffton 3 69
Airgood, West Noble 3 57
McNeal, Heritage 3 52
Vaughn, Northrop 3 49
Judd, Columbia City 3 46
Towns, New Haven 3 44
Miller, Angola 3 43
Wurster, South Adams 3 40
Wright, East Noble 3 33
Sievers, Columbia City 3 33
Stapler, Leo 3 31
Se. Loy, West Noble 3 29
Gorman, Snider 3 26
Novotny, Carroll 3 24
Smith, Northrop 3 19
Weigold, West Noble 3 19
Covington, Snider 3 18
King, South Side 3 17
Vanlue, Wawasee 3 13
Schnepf, Angola 3 11
Scoring
Name, school TD FG PAT Total
McCarter, Woodlan 8 0 2 50
Hunley, East Noble 7 0 2 44
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 7 0 0 42
Presley, Homestead 7 0 0 42
Covington, Snider 7 0 0 42
Hankenson, Bellmont 7 0 0 42
Bonner, Leo 6 0 0 36
Jones, New Haven 6 0 0 36
Woods, Snider 6 0 0 36
Smith, Wawasee 6 0 0 36
Ferrell, Leo 5 0 2 32
Charlton, Luers 5 0 0 30
Mallers, Concordia 5 0 0 30
Dean, Eastside 5 0 0 30
Elder, Whitko 4 0 0 24
Faas, Warsaw 4 0 0 24
Teeter, South Adams 4 0 0 24
Se. Loy, West Noble 4 0 0 24
Knepper, Homestead 0 3 13 22
Turner-Parks, Leo 3 0 2 20
Novotny, Carroll 3 0 0 18
Schultz, Adams Central 3 0 0 18
Reneau, Garrett 3 0 0 18
Purdy, Garrett 3 0 0 18
Schoenle, Northrop 3 0 0 18
Berry, Northrop 3 0 0 18
Hammond, Adams Central 3 0 0 18
Wright, Homestead 3 0 0 18
Hippenhammer, Snider 3 0 0 18
Hambright, Luers 3 0 0 18
Street, Warsaw 3 0 0 18
Schultz, Angola 3 0 0 18
Leidig, Norwell 3 0 0 18
Shannon, Carroll 0 2 10 16
Booth, Dwenger 0 2 10 16
Morrison, Concordia 1 0 9 15
Douglas, Adams Central 0 2 9 15
Buisman, Snider 0 0 15 15
Martinez, South Adams 0 0 15 15
Bonilla, New Haven 0 0 14 14
Mevis, Warsaw 0 1 11 14
Thompson, Eastside 2 0 2 14
Stjepic, Northrop 0 0 13 13
Lawrence, Northrop 2 0 0 12
Towns, New Haven 2 0 0 12
Horn, Churubusco 2 0 0 12
Mayer, Churubusco 2 0 0 12
S. Richards, Churubusco 2 0 0 12
Huffman, Southern Wells 2 0 0 12
Macklin, Adams Central 2 0 0 12
Johnson, South Side 2 0 0 12
Jensen, Warsaw 2 0 0 12
Snouffer, Columbia City 2 0 0 12
M. Landrum, Huntington N. 2 0 0 12
Smith, Garrett 2 0 0 12
Little, South Side 2 0 0 12
Bobo, South Side 2 0 0 12
Foster, Heritage 2 0 0 12
Johnson, Heritage 2 0 0 12
Rhoades, Woodlan 2 0 0 12
Delagrange, Woodlan 2 0 0 12
Guerrant, Woodlan 2 0 0 12
Murray, Woodlan 2 0 0 12
Black, Dwenger 2 0 0 12
Hudson, Dwenger 2 0 0 12
McGarry, Dwenger 2 0 0 12
Podschlne, Dwenger 2 0 0 12
Steele, Dwenger 2 0 0 12
Winkeljohn, Dwenger 2 0 0 12
Groh, South Adams 2 0 0 12
Huffman, Southern Wells 2 0 0 12
B. Beeks, Southern Wells 2 0 0 12
McCormick, East Noble 2 0 0 12
Galaviz, East Noble 2 0 0 12
Washington, Northrop 2 0 0 12
Young, Wayne 2 0 0 12
Daniels, Wayne 2 0 0 12
Hart, Wayne 2 0 0 12
Kelsaw, Wayne 2 0 0 12
Wadkins, Wawasee 2 0 0 12
Vanlue, Wawasee 2 0 0 12
Gibson, Angola 2 0 0 12
McCurdy, Angola 2 0 0 12
Schnepf, Angola 2 0 0 12
Dove, Eastside 2 0 0 12
Jarrard, Eastside 2 0 0 12
Sacks
Name, school Total
B.Johnson, Snider 4
Minch,DeKalb 3.5
L.Johnson, Snider 3.5
Meyer, DeKalb 3
Kinney, Northrop 3
Yanko, Dwenger 3
Kinney, Northrop 3
McDowell, Snider 2.5
Underwood, Luers 2.5
Barr, East Noble 2
Batchelder, Northrop 2
France, Snider 2
Villarreal, Warsaw 2
Parker, Carroll 2
Groh, South Adams 2
Stanley, Whitko 2
Hewitt, Whitko 2
CJ Landrum, Huntington North 2
Interceptions
Name, school Total
Bordner, Concordia 3
Huffman, Southern Wells 3
Grahovac, Concordia 2
Rhoades, Woodlan 2
Huffman, Southern Wells 2
Macklin, Adams Central 2
Bobo, South Side 2
Hill, Wayne 2
Elder, Whitko 2
Sherwin, Whitko 2
Hepler, Wawasee 2
Gause, Leo 2
Schuler, Leo 2
Fumble recoveries
Name, school Total
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 3
Gunion, Garrett 2
Schreiber, Southern Wells 2
Hairston, South Side 2
Ellwood, Leo 2
Gerber, Southern Wells 2
Schreiber, Southern Wells 2
Faas, Warsaw 2
Kinney, Northrop 2
Bohata, Norwell 2