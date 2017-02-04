February 11, 2017 2:27 PM
Concordia advances to regional finals
GREG JONES |The Journal Gazette
COLUMBIA CITY – No. 6 Concordia topped No. 8 Tippecanoe Valley 65-58 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Columbia City Class 3A girls basketball regional.
Concordia (21-4) will face No. 4 Heritage Christian (20-6), which beat Norwell 63-46 in the first semifinal game, in the championship game at 8 p.m. today.
The Cadets got 24 points from Shania Kelly, 13 from Hannah Nack, 12 from Sylare Starks and 10 from Elizabeth Hetler.
Tippecanoe Valley (22-5), which beat Concordia in last year’s regional semifinals 56-53, was led by Hannah Dunn’s 16 points.