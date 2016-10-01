Concordia defensive line stout in win over Carroll

HUNTERTOWN – Five. It’s the magic number – at least for Concordia on Friday night.

The Class 3A, No. 7 Cadets paired five sacks from the defensive line with five touchdown passes from Peter Morrison in a 33-3 win at Carroll.

“Our defense has been playing well lately, and I think tonight was another step in the right direction,” Concordia coach Tim Mannigel said. “We’re improving each week, defensively for sure. We were able to contain them after that first drive.”

Following Carroll’s opening drive, Concordia (6-2) limited the Chargers (5-3) to just five first downs, three coming on Carroll’s final possession.

That dominance left Charger coach Doug Dinan frustrated.

“We didn’t block well, we didn’t tackle well,” Dinan said. “We didn’t play well in any phase of the game. They moved the ball at will.

“I hope we regroup, I really do.”

Morrison finished 19-of-26 passing for 301 yards, helping Mark Mallers break the school record for receiving touchdowns in a season. Mallers hauled in nine catches for 161 yards and three scores, taking his season total to 15.

Colton Grahovac also served as a safety valve for Morrison when under pressure, catching six balls for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

“We like to do a lot of throwing after practice,” Morrison said of his connection with Grahovac. “Working with him in the offseason at (Athletes With Purpose) helps a lot. I just always know where he’s going to be.”

A stiff wind accompanying a cold front moving into the area provided a preview of the weather Concordia will face in the postseason. Consider the first test passed, as Morrison threw a pair of third-quarter touchdowns driving into the wind.

Those scores turned a 10-point halftime lead into a 26-3 advantage, and the stifling Cadet defense refused to give up anything else.

“That was huge,” Mannigel said.

Despite his 6-1, 165-pound frame, Concordia defensive lineman Liam Fletcher came up huge as well. The speedy sophomore sprinted downfield on a short second-quarter kickoff, recovering the live ball on the Carroll 25-yard line. He also knocked down a pair of Charger pass attempts at the line of scrimmage.

“Our guys are just getting better,” Mannigel said. “They’re being coached well by our defensive coaches. I think our scheme is a good one, we changed it up a little bit before the season started. Tonight we were able to really wreak havoc.”